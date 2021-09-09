Baby Keem’s meteoric rise continues. Last night, the Las Vegas rapper made his television debut on The Tonight Show, where he performed the new song “Issues.” Presumably, the song will appear on his debut album, The Melodic Blue, which is due to release this week. The performance is stripped-down and direct, with Keem sitting astride a bicycle in front of a screen displaying a desert tableau. He spends most of the performance with his eyes closed, projecting a sense of deep introspection.

the melodic blue / sept 10 🧸 pic.twitter.com/BxJUjnPkE5 — baby keem (@babykeem) September 6, 2021

Also featured on the debut album are the previously released singles “Durag Activity” featuring Travis Scott and “Family Ties” featuring Keem’s real-life cousin, Kendrick Lamar. Keem confirmed both tracks would be on the album when he announced that he’d turned the completed project in a few weeks ago. Shortly after that, he shared the cover and tracklist, which revealed that Houston rising star and Keem’s would-be fellow 2020 XXL Freshman Don Toliver would also appear on the album.

With The Melodic Blue dropping this Friday, 9/10 via PgLang/Columbia, Keem’s due for a huge breakout, the culmination of a climb he started in 2019 with the viral success of his single “Orange Soda.”

Watch Baby Keem perform “Issues” on The Tonight Show above.