More than two years removed from his last project, Baby Keem has arrived with a new body of work for his growing cast of supporters to enjoy. The Melodic Blue is out now and it comes with a small, yet star-filled cast of guest acts. Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver each stand beside Keem at various points on the album, with Lamar marking the most appearances on the 16-track project. The new album arrives after Keem stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut “Issues,” while he follows up with a desolate video with a similar setting.

In addition to “Family Ties,” a previously-released single that ramped up anticipation for The Melodic Blue and Kendrick’s own upcoming fifth album, the TDE rapper also connects with Keem on “Range Brothers” and “Vent.”

“Range Brothers” arrives as a two-part track that begins with Keem delivering laid-back raps over bass-heavy production. Things take an odd and chaotic turn in the second half as Lamar arrives join Keem as they deliver off-kilter bars that, if anything, sound more like a troll as Lamar checks in and repeatedly chants “top of the morning.” As for “Vent,” that collaboration between Lamar and Keem is quite the bashful single as the duo combines their energies for a mosh pit-friendly track.

You can watch the “Issues” video and listen to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s additional collaborations in the videos above.

The Melodic Blue is out now via PgLang/Columbia. Get it here.