With all the albums scheduled to release this year from the top names in hip-hop like Drake, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar, it’d be easy to overlook a newcomer like Baby Keem — if only his debut album The Melodic Blue wasn’t nearly as heavily anticipated as any of those from the names above. Partly due to a string of enthusiastically received singles including “Orange Soda,” “No Sense,” Durag Activity” with Travis Scott, and the Kendrick Lamar-featuring “Family Ties” and partly due to his inclusion on 2020’s XXL Freshman list, Keem’s The Melodic Blue shot to the upper parts of many fans’ “must-listen” lists for 2021.

no more singles. album time. — baby keem (@babykeem) August 28, 2021

my next project will be titled

“The Melodic Blue” — baby keem (@babykeem) April 30, 2021

Apparently, they won’t have long to wait for the completed project, either. Just yesterday, the social-media-shy Nevada rapper logged in to Twitter to let his followers know, “I just turned the melodic blue in.” Also, in keeping with his fan-pleasing demeanor, he confirmed that his two most attention-grabbing recent singles would be included. “Durag Activity & Family Ties are on the album,” he noted. That knowledge is sure to drive listens to the enigmatic rapper’s debut, as is the goodwill he’s generated with his recent performance at Lyrical Lemonad’s Summer Smash Festival — which you can read more about here via Uproxx’s recap.

I just turned the melodic blue in — baby keem (@babykeem) August 31, 2021