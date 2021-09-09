It’s been well over two years since Baby Keem dropped a full-length project, namely Die For My B*tch, which was responsible for his breakout hit song, “Orange Soda.” Now, Keem is just days away from releasing The Melodic Blue, his major-label debut, and ahead of its release, the rapper unveiled its official tracklist.

the melodic blue / sept 10 🧸 pic.twitter.com/BxJUjnPkE5 — baby keem (@babykeem) September 6, 2021

The Melodic Blue is locked in at 16 tracks, with guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. Kendrick and Travis were previously heard on the album’s respective singles, “Family Ties” and “Durag Activity.” This makes Don Toliver, who appears on “Cocoa,” the lone collaboration that fans have yet to hear.

During an interview with i-D earlier this year, Keem said Die For My B*tch gave him “a chance to play with my sounds and open up the lane to grow in confidence.” We’ll see if that’s so.

You can take a second look at the artwork above and view the album’s tracklist below.

1. “Trademark USA”

2. “Pink Panties”

3. “Scapegoats”

4. “Range Brothers”

5. “Issues”

6. “Gorgeous”

7. “South Africa”

8. “Lost Souls”

9. “Cocoa” w/ Don Toliver

10. “Family Ties” w/ Kendrick Lamar

11. “Scars”

12. “Durag Activity” w/ Travis Scott

13. “Booman”

14. “First Order Of Business”

15. “Vent”

16. “16”

The Melodic Blue is out 9/10 via PgLang/Columbia.