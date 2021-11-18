Months after she blessed us with the deluxe version of After The Rain, Baby Tate is hitting back to new releases. She kicked things off by dropping “Pedi” at the end of last month. Now, she’s back in action with her latest, “Dungarees” — a hard-hitting track whose new video finds her training heavily for an upcoming battle. The song is set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Bruised, which marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.

The entire Bruised soundtrack is also notable for a special reason: It marks the first-ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack. In addition to with Baby Tate, there’s Cardi B, City Girls, Saweetie, Latto, HER, Young M.A, Flo Milli, Rapsody, Ambre, Dream Doll, Erica Banks, and more. The soundtrack will be released this Friday, November 19.

Prior to sharing the “Dungarees” video, Baby Tate connected with Princess Nokia for “Boys Are From Mars.” She also laid a fire freestyle over Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” which had fans begging for the rappers to connect for an official remix.

You can press watch the video for “Dungarees” above.

Bruised: Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Netflix Film is out on 11/19 via Warner Records.

