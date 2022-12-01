When it comes down to it, 2022 was really Bad Bunny’s year. For the AMAs, he was the most-nominated artist of the year, receiving eight total nods. Spotify declared him the most-streamed artist of the year, and Apple Music named him their Artist Of The Year.

He’s not done making history. The legacy of Un Verano Sin Ti continues today with the announcement that the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart. Un Verano Sin Ti was at No. 1 for an unrelenting 13 weeks in a row, the most since Drake’s Views in 2016. It’s also the first Latin LP and the first all-Spanish release to finish as the year-end No. 1 Billboard 200 Album.

In September, the singer was also the most-nominated artist at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards and ended up winning nine awards, such as Artist Of The Year, Tour Of The Year, and Top Latin Album Of The Year. And he’s been celebrating appropriately; at one point, he brought 80 of his friends out to dinner at a Puerto Rican restaurant in the Bay Area. “Over the phone, they just said, ‘We have 80 Puerto Ricans,'” Francisco Gomez of San Rafael Puerto Rican staple Sol Food told the San Francisco Chronicle in an article about the encounter.