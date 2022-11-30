‘Twas music lovers’ favorite time of the year! Music streaming platform Spotify has rolled out their annual Spotify Wrapped lists. The lists generated by user-specific data points help paint a clearer picture as to what artists, albums, and song truly dominated the year.

Despite not securing a spot in the top five most streamed artists on the platform, Harry Styles’ hit single “As It Was” rested comfortably in the No. 1 spot for most streamed global songs. This should came as no surprise for fans of the British heartthrob, given the fact the song featured on his sophomore album, Harry’s House, spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Coming in at No. 2 was “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. The song, originally released in 2020, spread like wildfire online. The public’s obsession with the track resulted in the UK group’s dethroning of The Weeknd’s previously held record for longest-charting song in Hot 100 history.

Australian melodic rapper The Kid Laroi grabbed the third slot for most-streamed song for his Justin Bieber-assisted single, “Stay.” Thanks to a push from TikTok users, the song rose to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a few weeks.

Rounding out the last two spots is Latin music phenomenon Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rico native’s fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, was a global success, with songs “Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleon and “Tití Me Preguntó” locking in spots four and five, respectively.

If you have Spotify account, you can generate a #SpotifyWrapped list based on your streaming history. Click here to learn more.