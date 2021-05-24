Bad Bunny has been enjoying life over the last few months in ways that not too many musicians have. The Latin singer shared his fourth overall album — which was also his third project in the span of a year — with El Último Tour Del Mundo. He also became an official WWE champion after he won the 24/7 Championship belt back in February. He would continue to make appearances in the wrestling league, like April’s Wrestlemania where he absolutely stole the show. Shifting back to the music side of things, Bad Bunny took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to perform “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” The performance came after he took home an award for Top Latin Artist at the show and shared a thank you in a speech delivered strictly in Spanish.

Bad Bunny's speech after winning his #BBMAs in the "Top Latin Artist" category.

The set comes after the Latin singer announced the dates for his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour. The string of shows kicks off in February 2022 and continues just under two months as Bad Bunny will land in popular cities across the United States. After announcing the tour, tickets for it sold out in less than a week making the 2022 tour the quickest-selling tour since Jay-Z and Beyonce’s 2018 On The Run II Tour and one of the fastest-selling in Ticketmaster history.

