Natasha Khan, the woman behind the musical project Bat For Lashes, showed off her directing skills back in 2015 when she released the short film I Do to accompany her concept album about a woman’s wedding night that ends up tragic, titled The Bride. That short film was apparently just the beginning for Khan, who has returned with another new clip, this one called Light Beings, that stars The Leftovers star Margaret Qualley.

Unlike I Do, this clip is much shorter, just under three minutes. All the music in the film’s score is original and composed by Bat For Lashes and The Haxan Cloak, aka Bobby Krlic. The film is billed as for DITA eyewear and described as such in the Youtube description: “The mythical aura of daring and courageous individuals who take flight is explored in this cinematic short, written and directed by Natasha Khan — better known as award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bat For Lashes.”

Qualley’s character watches the boy in the clip, played by model Jamie Strachan, jump off a massive cliff into an expanse of water, and emerge shimmering and covered in light. After an intimate moment stroking his new skin, the clip blacks out, which may suggest it is the first installment in a series. Watch it above.