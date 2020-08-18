Apple Music’ Beats 1 radio station launched five years ago, in the summer of 2015, nabbing UK radio legend Zane Lowe to anchor the station and make it an important part of the global music landscape. Now, though, it’s time for some change, as Apple is tweaking its approach to radio. From now on, Beats 1 will be known as Apple Music 1.

Apple has also launched a pair of new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, which, along with Apple Music 1, will operate under the Apple Music Radio banner.

Zane Lowe said of the change:

“Apple Music is home — it’s home to artists, it’s home to fans, and it’s home to incredible music. I’m an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time, because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That’s what Apple Music Radio is all about.”

Oliver Schusser — vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content — also said, “For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture. Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music. Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”