Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy “WAP” video was released Friday and instantly broke the internet. Seemingly everyone has offered their opinion of the song, from a Republican Congressional candidate, PETA, to even Tiger King star Carole Baskin. But no one’s reaction was more talked about than Ben Shapiro’s, who read the NSFW “WAP” lyrics line-by-line on his radio show Monday. Of course, there were endless jokes about Shapiro’s read-through once Twitter caught wind of the clip.

At the tail end of the most recent episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, the political talk show host dissected the lyrics to “WAP”, which he called “really really really vulgar.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to explode with jokes about the clip. One user-edited Shapiro’s voice over the song’s instrumentals, resulting in an ironically dry version of “WAP.”

Another user pointed out the irony there, surmising the result of Shapiro’s reading.

One person jokingly congratulated Shapiro for calling the song “feminism.”

Finally, many on the internet simply basked in the absurdity of it all.

Read the internet’s response to Shapiro reading the “WAP” lyrics above.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

