Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy “WAP” video was released Friday and instantly broke the internet. Seemingly everyone has offered their opinion of the song, from a Republican Congressional candidate, PETA, to even Tiger King star Carole Baskin. But no one’s reaction was more talked about than Ben Shapiro’s, who read the NSFW “WAP” lyrics line-by-line on his radio show Monday. Of course, there were endless jokes about Shapiro’s read-through once Twitter caught wind of the clip.

At the tail end of the most recent episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, the political talk show host dissected the lyrics to “WAP”, which he called “really really really vulgar.”

ladies please contain your excitement pic.twitter.com/e8Lr5Np8yD — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 10, 2020

It didn’t take long for Twitter to explode with jokes about the clip. One user-edited Shapiro’s voice over the song’s instrumentals, resulting in an ironically dry version of “WAP.”

Cardi B – WAP feat. Ben Shapiro pic.twitter.com/OzbKwJLRby — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 10, 2020

Another user pointed out the irony there, surmising the result of Shapiro’s reading.

Ben Shapiro reading the lyrics out loud just dried up all the WAPs in the world — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) August 10, 2020

One person jokingly congratulated Shapiro for calling the song “feminism.”

"feminism is about wet ass pussy" is the only correct thing ben shapiro has ever said — Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) August 10, 2020

Finally, many on the internet simply basked in the absurdity of it all.

I can't believe we live in a world where Ben Shapiro thought that angrily reading out the lyrics to WAP like a pearl-clutching mother at a school council meeting would not be extremely embarrassing for him. — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) August 10, 2020

i need to know who Ben Shapiro considers “good music” beside the world’s worst show tunes — Listen to @onbeliefpod & @ongriefpodcast Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) August 10, 2020

Ben Shapiro’s opinion on WAP pic.twitter.com/9BAUL3IHCw — Josh (@FLITTER) August 10, 2020

Millions without health care and unable to afford it, eviction crises underway, overall failed Trump response to the Coronavirus, but what sets Ben Shapiro off most are lyrics in a rap song. pic.twitter.com/cBB9iXYDcr — David Doel (@daviddoel) August 10, 2020

