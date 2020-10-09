For the past month, Griselda has been on a strong streak with their musical offerings. Conway The Machine kicked things off with his From King To A God project, one that effectively put things in line for his upcoming Shady Records debut album. Armani Caesar followed suit with her solidifying Griselda debut, The Liz, and Westside Gunn stepped through the curtain with his own Shady debut, Who Made The Sunshine last week. Now, Benny The Butcher is up next and the Buffalo spitter sets things off with his triumphant “Timeless” single alongside Lil Wayne and Big Sean.

The single arrives after weeks of promotion on social media, much of which found Benny The Butcher and Big Sean in the studio with Hit-Boy, who produced the new track. The uplifting song finds the three rappers celebrating their positions in the rap world and confirming their desires to have their name and music continue long after their lives. With Benny leading the way on the track, the three rappers post strong verses on “Timeless,” promising an enjoyable experience for fans of Benny, Wayne, and Sean.

The song is also set to appear on Benny’s upcoming album, Burden Of Proof, which will arrive next Friday, October 16. The project will be executive produced by Hit-Boy and include features from Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Queen Najia, Dom Kennedy, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn.

Listen to “Timeless” in the video above.