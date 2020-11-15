In what is the third shooting incident in less than a week to involve a member of the hip-hop community in Texas, Benny The Butcher was reportedly shot in the leg outside a Walmart in Houston on Sunday. According to TMZ, the rapper was visiting the city and stopped by the retail store with a few friends. As Benny and his crew were in the store parking lot, a vehicle with five individuals pulled up next to them with guns out and demanded that they give up their chains.

Apparently, Benny and co. were moving too slow for the alleged robbers’ liking … and cops say one of the 5 fired a round into Benny’s leg, which caused the crooks to flee. We’re told Benny and his friends booked it too, but eventually pulled over and called the police. Benny was taken to a hospital for treatment — his condition is unknown at this time. Cops say the men who attempted to rob him are also still at large, and an investigation is underway.

The incident occurred less than a day after Boosie Badazz was shot outside a strip mall in Dallas on Saturday. The Baton Rouge rapper was in a sprinter van outside of Big T’s Plaza when someone opened fire on the van. The incident caused Boosie to suffer a gunshot wound just below the knee. TMZ reported at the time the news broke that the rapper was doing well and recovering from his injuries. Prior to this, Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed on Robert L. Thornton Freeway on November 11.

(via TMZ)