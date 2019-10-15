The Best Animated Rap Music Videos Of All Time

Rappers are the biggest characters in American pop culture. When “normal” filming doesn’t get quite fit the magnitude of a moment, it’s only right that they receive the animation treatment. This is a list of 12 of the best animated videos in hip-hop history. This is by no means a comprehensive list, or an attempt to be the canon, but each entry is impactful for its own reason. Some of the animated videos are a contingency plan in the absence of an artist. Others help visually symbolize the bars and themes of a song. But they all work to provide a welcome change of pace in the sometimes tropey-world of music videos.