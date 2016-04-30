The 10 Best Post-Beatles Albums From The Band’s Iconic Members

From 1962 to 1970, the Beatles made some of the most beloved and important music of all time. But while their break-up was difficult to take, they didn’t stop being great after the dissolution of the band. With that in mind, let’s look at the 10 best post-Beatles albums by members of the Beatles. We’ll be looking at solo albums here, but collaborations with other artists are also eligible.
10. Ringo Starr – Ringo
Yes, Ringo makes the list! His 1973 self-tiled album is a thoroughly fun glam rock masterpiece. For this one, he turned to his other bandmates for help, as George Harrison co-wrote the classic ballad “Photograph,” while John Lennon wrote “I’m the Greatest,” an anthem perfectly suited for Ringo. Between that and the impossibly catchy “Oh My My,” this album showed off Ringo’s sense of humor perfectly, and it’s his strongest solo outing by far.
9. Paul McCartney – New
Macca’s most recent album was a stunning late-period effort, especially considering he was 71 when it was released. Despite its title, the album looks to the past at many moments, like “On My Way To Work,” which looks at his time as a teenager, and a lost relationship. Elsewhere, “Early Days” looks at his time in the Beatles. This was a wistful, nostalgic album, but more importantly, it proved that McCartney was still making great music, even though he was seven years past 64.
8. George Harrison – Cloud Nine
This album is best known for its cover of “Got My Mind Set On You,” which no one wants to admit they secretly enjoy, but there’s plenty of much more interesting material here as well. “When We Was Fab” is a great reflection on Harrison’s time in the Beatles, while “This Is Love” ranks among his best solo tracks. This album is slightly marred by dated 80s production, but the songwriting is strong enough to overcome that, and make it more than worth your time.
Damn glad you decided to include Cloud Nine. Love that album…
when you watch an early video like their royal command performance and see the joy between them there’s nothing they did separately that comes close to what they did together.
If collaborations with other artists are allowed, the omission of Travelling Wilburys, Volume One is unforgivable.
The 1979 self titled George Harrison is one that should be considered. Paul McCartney’s Tug of War is another that could have made the grade. Ringo’s Album was the closest one would get to a re-union and is a worthy joice to be in the Top 10. It would be interesting to have a solo collection compilation in the same light as the Red 1962 – 1966 and the Blue 1967 – 1970 set for the record company to release. Just a thought.
I’m partial to McCartney’s “Chaos and Creation in the Backyard”