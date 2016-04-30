The 10 Best Post-Beatles Albums From The Band’s Iconic Members

Getty Image

From 1962 to 1970, the Beatles made some of the most beloved and important music of all time. But while their break-up was difficult to take, they didn’t stop being great after the dissolution of the band. With that in mind, let’s look at the 10 best post-Beatles albums by members of the Beatles. We’ll be looking at solo albums here, but collaborations with other artists are also eligible.

10. Ringo Starr – Ringo

Yes, Ringo makes the list! His 1973 self-tiled album is a thoroughly fun glam rock masterpiece. For this one, he turned to his other bandmates for help, as George Harrison co-wrote the classic ballad “Photograph,” while John Lennon wrote “I’m the Greatest,” an anthem perfectly suited for Ringo. Between that and the impossibly catchy “Oh My My,” this album showed off Ringo’s sense of humor perfectly, and it’s his strongest solo outing by far.

9. Paul McCartney – New

Macca’s most recent album was a stunning late-period effort, especially considering he was 71 when it was released. Despite its title, the album looks to the past at many moments, like “On My Way To Work,” which looks at his time as a teenager, and a lost relationship. Elsewhere, “Early Days” looks at his time in the Beatles. This was a wistful, nostalgic album, but more importantly, it proved that McCartney was still making great music, even though he was seven years past 64.

8. George Harrison – Cloud Nine

This album is best known for its cover of “Got My Mind Set On You,” which no one wants to admit they secretly enjoy, but there’s plenty of much more interesting material here as well. “When We Was Fab” is a great reflection on Harrison’s time in the Beatles, while “This Is Love” ranks among his best solo tracks. This album is slightly marred by dated 80s production, but the songwriting is strong enough to overcome that, and make it more than worth your time.