Rap fans love to debate which era of hip-hop was its best. It’s an admittedly futile endeavor, owing mainly to the subjective nature of the arguments involved. Everyone has their own favorite, and each decade of the genre’s existence has brought its own merits, weaving new threads into its ever-expanding tapestry of culture, history, and sound.

While the 1990s are inarguably considered the Golden Era of hip-hop and the 2000s were the biggest boom period for the genre, the 2010s have seen the most innovative explosion of talent in its 40-year history to date. Thanks to new technology and an adventurous return of the culture’s youthful, anti-establishment stylistic recklessness, the twenty-teens brought a staggering array of brash new talents to the game, each offering their own, unique sonic experimentation and individualistic approach to the now-entrenched foundations of the art form.

Some paid loving homage to the classics, while other took a sledgehammer to those foundations, gleefully setting fire to our conventional canon and thumbing their noses at renowned idols. The end result has been a beautiful mess, where there’s something for everyone and the winds of taste can shift in an instant. From Drake, Future, and Kanye West to Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Young Thug, here are the best hip-hop albums of the last decade.

