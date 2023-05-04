Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. After many calls, tweets, posts, and more, Miguel finally returned to the R&B world with his sultry new single “Give It To Me” while Halle Bailey delivered a shimmering rendition of The Little Mermaid “Part Of Your World.” Usher revealed that his absolutely down to perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show and The Weeknd had a little back and forth with fans who had some complaints about Dawn FM. Elsewhere, SZA earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to “Kill Bill,” Chlöe performed songs from Ungodly Hour with Halle Bailey during her tour, and 6lack and Davido announced their Since I Have A Lover and Timeless tours, respectively. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Rema — Rave & Roses Ultra More than a year after he dropped his Rave & Roses debut, an album that place him in a new tier within afrobeats and music overall, Rema is back with its deluxe album. Rave & Roses Ultra checks in with four additional entries, one of them being “Holiday” which was released prior to the project. The remaining records showcase Rema’s versatility, but keep an eye on “Charm” which could become Rema’s next hit ahead of the summer. Baby Rose — Through And Through Let’s give a warm welcome to Baby Rose who is back with her first album since 2020’s To Myself. Her latest release, Through And Through, arrives with 12 songs and features from Smino and Georgia Anne Muldrow for a captivating body of work that Rose describes as “a reminder that everything, good and bad, is necessary, and every iteration of me deserves peace.”

DaniLeigh — “Tasty” With producer BongoByTheWay by her side, DaniLeigh checks in with quite the bop. On “Tasty,” DaniLeigh stops the show to flaunt the qualities of herself that she and the men around her find irresistible. Their moments together leave men with a taste in their mouths that they’ll never forget, and that alone, is a badge of honor for the singer. Amaria — All For You Nearly two years after her debut project Bittersweet, Los Angeles’ own Amaria is back with her second body of work All Of You. Throughout the project’s seven songs, Amaria’s soft vocals tantalize the ears with a warmness that makes All Of You a heavenly listen. You can also relish in guest appearances from some extremely talented R&B acts in Destin Conrad, Amber Navran, and Phabo.

Aáyanna — “Won’t Cry” This year has been a productive one for Avant Garden signee Aáyanna. The singer kicked things off with “Can’t You Take It” and followed that up with “Kill For Me,” and now she’s back with “Won’t Cry.” The gentle and emotive record finds Aáyanna wondering if the love was real in a relationship that is now over. Despite her questions and upset feelings, Aáyanna refuses to let the tears to fall. Amir Obé — After It’s been six years since we received a full-length record from Toronto singer Amir Obé, but good things come to those who wait and he’s back with After. The 13-track record tackles all corners of the alternative R&B landscape through gloomy records that accentuate the slip-ups and quarrels in love that Obé sings about with help from PARTYNEXTDOOR and Naomi Wild on the album.

Stonebwoy — 5th Dimension When it’s all said and done, Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy will have one of the best afrobeats albums of 2023 with 5th Dimension. Its 17 songs are everything that we’ve recently come to love and appreciate within the genre: it’s vibrant, confident, and authentic. Stonebwoy masters the moments of love just as well as he does those of faith on 5th Dimension. Appearances from Stormzy, Jaz Karis, Davido, Mereba, and more also add to the sharp quality of the project. Victony — “Soweto (Remix)” Feat. Omah Lay & Tempoe Earlier this year, Nigerian singer Victony released a remix of his hit record “Soweto” with Don Toliver and Rema. Even before the song’s release, there was a lot of talk about who would appear on it as Omah Lay shared his own take on the record. Now, fans are able to relish in his version through a second remix of the track with more possibly on the way.

KiDi — “I Lied” Ghanaian singer KiDi could have another project on the way in what would be a productive 12-month stretch for the singer. After a few singles following his 4 Play EP, KiDi is back with “I Lied.” The record is an honest account of his state of mind as he confesses to lying about his well-being in order to keep those closest to him from worrying about him. Young Jonn — “Aquafina” Fresh off a Home Session with Apple Music, afrobeats singer Young Jonn checks back in with “Aquafina.” It’s a solid follow-up to “Stamina” with Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr as well as “Currency” with Olamide. Young Jonn uses “Aquafina” to detail the possibility of changes in love as time goes on. Through it all, Young Jonn simply wants honesty so that hurt feelings can be avoided as much as possible.