Afrobeats is one of the fastest-growing genres in the country. There are big names who have seen global success, but there are even more talented up-and-coming artists looking to achieve the same type of success. Finding those artists can be tough, but we’ve got you covered. Every week, we’ll share an update on the best new afrobeats songs you need to hear and hopefully, you can find someone new to add to your rotation. Since the last update of this weekly afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, Davido, Musa Keys, Ayra Starr, and Tyla all received nominations at for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Burna Boy also launched his I Told Them Tour and Spinall put on the for the afrobeats community with a set at the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Omah Lay — “Holy Ghost” Following collaborations with Victony, Ozuna, Ninho, and others, Omah Lay is back with his own music. He returns with “Holy Ghost,” a lively and dance-friendly track that compares the feeling of love to that of a spirit flowing through the body. Fireboy DML — “Oh My” There should be no surprise if Fireboy DML delivers an afrobeats project in 2024. The Nigerian singer delivers his third single with “Oh My,” following “Yawa” and “Someone,” for an effort that sets sail on a journey of love and passion as he sings about a woman who leaves him speechless.

Black Sherif — “Oh No” At just 21 years old, Black Sherif is one of the brightest spots in Ghana’s music scene. He’s back with his new single “Oh No,” a highlife, soul, and drill-infused record that captures Sherif’s continued determination to succeed and the dedication to his craft. Shallipopi — Presido La Pluto Rising Nigerian singer Shallipopi looks to establish a new moment in the spotlight with his debut album Presido La Pluto. With 13 songs to its name, Shallipopi gets help from Odumodublvck, Focalistic, and Tekno to include highlights to stand beside moments like “Evil Receive” and “Cast.”

Bloody Civilian — Anger Management: At Least We Tried Bloody Civilian is a chameleon when it comes to genres under the afrobeats umbrella. That’s clear through her Anger Management: At Least We Tried project, an updated her Anger Management EP. The project’s original six songs are updated to have features from Fave, Tay Iwar, Lifesize Teddy, Miraa May, Joeboy, Enny, Majieed, Jeleel!, Blaqbonez, Candy Bleakz, Lady Donli, Ajebo Hustlers, and Odumodublvck. Musa Keys — Becoming Him After showing out on Davido’s standout Timeless track “Unavailable,” Musa Keys steps to the mic, on his own this time, with his Becoming Him project, his first under the Tayo Projects imprint. It features five songs and contributions from Mlindo The Vocalist, Chley, Cheez Beezy, Young Stunna, Optimist Music ZA, Xduppy, and Toby Franco.

Rexxie — Big Time (Deluxe) Star afrobeats producer Rexxie returns with the deluxe reissue of his Big Time project. Extending the project to 17 songs from its original 12 songs, Rexxie calls on Oxlade, M24, Blxckie, Shoday, Eltee Skhillz, Liya, Soundz, CDQ, the late Mohbad, and Hotkid to the updated album. Tamera — L.I.T. (Lost In Translation) After sharing her Afrodite EP back in 2021, London singer Tamera is back with another EP. L.I.T. (Lost In Translation) delivers another batch of five songs including “40 Days” with CKay.

WurlD — Don’t Get Used To This A year and some change after his album My World With U, WurlD is letting his fans wait any longer for new music. He returns with Don’t Get Used To This complete with eight songs and a lone feature from Sarz. Spyro — Next Rated This past summer, Spyro had a hit on his hands thanks to a remix of “Who Is Your Guy” with Tiwa Savage. Just before the calendar turns to 2024, he checks back in with his Next Rated EP. It features six songs and features from Deep Expressions and Melly Sings.