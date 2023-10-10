It’s hard to believe that it’s already been two years since Bnxn (formerly known as Buju) landed the biggest moment of his career with a feature on Wizkid’s “Mood.” Bnxn wasn’t new to the spotlight at that point as two years prior, Burna Boy lent him a verse for a remix of his “Lenu” record. What “Mood,” and months later, “Finesse” with Pheelz brought Bnxn is a future at new heights and the chance to accomplish lifelong dreams in the music industry.

Bnxn recently released his third project Sincerely, Benson which, compared to his first projects Sorry I’m Late and Bad Since ‘97, feels like a more proper release thanks to its 15 songs. During an interview with Uproxx over a video call, Bnxn tells me that Sincerely, Benson feels like the transition from “small boy to teenager” and it’s the discovery that his music is “very, very expressive,” something he further expounds on with his new project.

Elsewhere in this interview, Bnxn spoke about the special cast of features on Sincerely, Benson, his spirituality, and how he makes sure to live in the moment – regardless of how successful he gets.

This album Sincerely, Benson is a letter to your fans and supporters. What is the message that you’re trying to deliver to them?

I used to be in a relationship and I got out of that relationship, or rather, I messed up that relationship by cheating. That’s one part of what inspired this album, the fact that I need to make an apology, but at the same time, I need to give it my all. I need to fully accept fault, I need to be as transparent as possible. That emotion created songs like “Pidgin and English,” “Regret, “Realize,” and “Toxic.” There are songs that describe me and the things that I go through personally — or artists go through personally — that people don’t get to see, even when they’re close to you. There are [other] songs for people to feel good to [and] to groove because I know how it is for me to share my emotion with you all, share my pain with you. But it’s like, every time you meet somebody you’re always telling them about the problem. It’s not a good look. So it’s like I’m here to also show you that in this same space of many things going on, I’m still happy. I still find time to enjoy myself. I still find time to appreciate the little things that matter

On “Maximum Damage” with Headie One you say, “I’m from a place where nobody makes it out without people thinking it’s magic / Cause if they can’t have it you can’t have it / You see that mentality just tragic.” How has that mentality made things harder for you and how have you made sure not to have that mentality yourself?

Sometimes you still get that weird feeling. I’m gonna be honest men, there are times at this level that you can look to the next man, or the next man looks at you like, “What are you doing differently that’s bringing you all this?” At that point, it’s a natural feeling. Envy is a natural feeling, but it’s like, you just got to snap out of it. The sun has its time to time, the moon has its time to shine. You can look at somebody from two angles: from the angle of envy or from the angle of inspiration. Like, “This is how this guy is moving. I like it. I’m going to amplify what to a level whereby it kind of feels like that.” That is motivation, that is literally somebody inspiring us to do something. It’s different when someone is doing it and you’re like, “Huh? Why is it him that is doing it?” or “Why is it them that doing it? I can do better than that.” Personally, I have once felt like that before, but it’s something that you have to outgrow. It’s something you have to snap out of because it’s a very terrible feeling. If you’re feeling like that, it kind of hinders a lot of blessings.

The guest features on this album mark the first time that you’ve worked with these artists. How did it turn out this way rather than it be with artists you’ve worked with before?