Afrobeats is one of the fastest-growing genres in the country. There are big names who have seen global success, but there are even more talented up-and-coming artists looking to achieve the same type of success. Finding those artists can be tough, but we’ve got you covered. Every week, we’ll share an update on the best new afrobeats songs you need to hear and hopefully, you can find someone new to add to your rotation. It’s been a little while since the last update of this weekly afrobeats column, and since then we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Here are some releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Kizz Daniel & Davido — “Twe Twe” More than five years after their last collaboration (2018’s “One Ticket”), Kizz Daniel and Davido reunite for a remix of the former’s “Twe Twe.” The lively track was originally released by Daniel in December in dedication to a woman’s assets. Now with the addition of Davido, “Twe Twe” gets a well-deserved boost as the record will surely be in rotation throughout the year. CKay — Is It You?/Mysterious Love Ckay closed 2023 with a deluxe reissue of Sad Romance and he isn’t wasting any time getting new music to his fans in 2024. He dropped off his double-sided single “Is It You?”/”Mysterious Love” to start his 2024 campaign. Both are love-themed records that will surely play well with the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday for afrobeats lovers.

Fave — “Belong To You” Though she didn’t release a project in 2023, last year was a big year for Fave. Her year was highlighted by an appearance on Davido’s “Kante” and singles like “Silence” and “Pop Cover.” She brings her momentum into 2024 with “Belong To You” which strikes as an enthralling ballad that expresses her commitment to a partner through the good and bad. KJ Spio — “Undress You” Feat. Oxlade & Sarkodie KJ Spio kicks off 2024 by uniting Oxlade and Sarkodie for his new single “Undress You.” The latter two artists jump on the record to express their desires for intimacy with the special woman in their lives. The track follows Oxlade’s “Katigori” and “Paino” singles and Sarkodie’s “Otan.”

Del B & Majeeed — “Luv You” Later this year, Del B will drop off his Del Beast EP which features just four songs to its name. He begins the rollout for that project with “Luv You” with rising afrobeats singer Majeeed. Love is in the air for the two singers and all they want to do is show it on their passionate and sweet-natured single. Wondah & Kemuel — “Stay” Producer Wondah delivers his first single as a lead artist beside Nigerian singer Kemuel. Together, the two artists for “Stay” which is a vibrant amapiano record. As for Kemuel, he hops on the track to sing about his wish to be freed from a situation that no longer serves him.