Dead Oceans/Rough Trade/Mom+Pop

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in May here.

Courtney Barnett has already established herself as one of the world’s finest rockers in her young career, and her second album cements her status as an indie mainstay whose debut record was more than just a flash in the pan. It’s filled with fun songs, and some more serious ones too, that don’t do anything but endear her to you. Meanwhile, Parquet Courts have made one of their most accessible albums yet, Kyle brings optimism to hip-hop, and this is your week if you’ve been waiting for some adventurous harp music.

Courtney Barnett — Tell Me How You Really Feel

Perhaps the predominant slacker rocker of her time, Courtney Barnett is anything but a slacker, since this is her third album since 2015 (counting her Kurt Vile collaborative effort). She captures a variety of vibes on the new record, too, whether it’s the slow build to a raucous climax of the album opener “Hopefulessness” or the lighthearted midtempo rock of “Nameless, Faceless.” It’s music that deserves to be taken seriously, but definitely doesn’t ask to: It’s fun rock and roll without an ounce of pretension, so enjoy it.

Parquet Courts — Wide Awake!

Parquet Courts have always toed the line between catchy and inaccessible, falling closer to one side than the other depending on what album you catch them on. If you need evidence that they’re endearing themselves to a larger audience this time around, look no further than their recent appearance on Ellen. That feels like a weird booking, but the album title track is also a quirky bit of fun that I could see my mom getting into just as much as the band’s usual fans.