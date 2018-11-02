Def Jam/Quality Control/Columbia

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in October here.

There’s been some mystery as of late surrounding what Vince Staples is going to get up to next, but yesterday brought some concrete information: Staples’ new album is called FM!, and now it’s out. There are also some bigger-picture questions pertaining to Migos member Takeoff: Is he ready to branch out on his own with his debut solo album? Will he shine all by his lonesome, or is the comfort of his trio a better fit for him?

Meanwhile, Jack Black’s comedy rock group Tenacious D has returned, Action Bronson rides in on his white horse with a new record, and country supergroup Pistol Annies are back with their first album in a while.

Vince Staples — FM!

Staples’ post-“Get The F*ck Off My D*ck” project is here, and it helps establish the rapper as one of the most interesting dudes in the game. He brought a lot of friends along for the ride too, as the album features guest spots from Jay Rock, Kamaiyah, Tyga, and others.

Takeoff — The Last Rocket

Takeoff is a critical part of Migos, and now it’s time for the rapper to see if he can produce similar magic without the rest of the group. Quavo just dropped his solo album too, but Takeoff opted for a shorter tracklist on his record, meaning he has both less room for error and the potential for a more focused album experience.

Tenacious D — Post-Apocalypto

There are a ton of comedy music groups out there, but what sets Tenacious D apart is both professional-level comedy from Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and legitimately excellent musicianship from the two as well. They get pretty silly, yes, but through it all, the two never cease to genuinely rock.

Read our interview with Black and Gass here.

Action Bronson — White Bronco

Bronson decided to self-release his first solo album since 2015’s Mr. Wonderful, and while it may not be one to earn him drones of new fans, it will please the folks who are already in his camp. This is definitely an album for Action Bronson fans, since it includes features from frequent collaborator Big Body Bes, as well as production from folks he’s worked with plenty in the past, like Party Supplies, Harry Fraud, and Knxwledge.