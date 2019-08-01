All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

Don’t let the lack of big-name releases fool you — this week’s hip-hop offerings feature some real gems. While more recent weeks have brought some eye-catching new projects from Chance The Rapper, YBN Cordae, Big KRIT, Maxo Kream, and Nas, this week has a few more under-the-radar releases on the list, including a new project from Detroit producer Black Milk, the debut mixtape from Chicago cartoon character Tobi Lou, and the delayed release of Lil Durk’s Love Songs 4 The Streets follow-up. Check them out below.

Black Milk — Dive

Black Milk’s resume expands this week with the release of Dive, his latest EP on Mass Appeal Records. The Detroit producer and rapper has a list of high-profile collaborators a mile long, but on his latest, forward-looking project, he’s instead recruited a group of Motor City’s finest session musicians for a set of 11 tracks that run the gamut from straight-up hip-hop to funk, rock, and soul. Lead single “Black NASA” features vocal work from Sam Austins and bars from Black Milk over a snaking, aggressive beat, while “If U Say” crackles with potential and a smoothly crooned hook from BJ The Chicago Kid. Dive is experimental, eclectic hip-hop for fundamentalists who aren’t afraid to step out of their comfort zone.