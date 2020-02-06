This week is a doozy, with a bunch of new artists making their respective debuts and just as many veterans building on their impressive catalogs. The one thing that all of these impending releases have in common is they all come from rappers who put bars first, but now how to stand out from the crowd. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Boldy James — The Price Of Tea In China Boldy James is a rapper from Detroit best known for his work with The Cool Kids at the dawn of the blog era — in fact, Cool Kids member/producer Chuck Inglish is his cousin. The Alchemist is the veteran West Coast producer whose beats grace the discographies of rap titans from Dilated Peoples to Mobb Deep. When the two work together, as they did on the 2013 album My 1st Chemistry, they’re a lot more than the sum of their parts. D Smoke — Black Habits The winner of the first season of Chance The Rapper and Cardi B’s Netflix show Rhythm + Flow, D Smoke hails from Inglewood, California and is a former Spanish teacher who also occasionally raps in Spanish. Rap fans got a glimpse of his talent from the show but his 2019 mixtape Inglewood High helped prove his win was no fluke. Also in 2019, he guested on The Game’s final album Born 2 Rap. Black Habits will function as D Smoke’s official debut and contains features from Ari Lennox, Snoop Dogg, and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Sir — who also happens to be his brother.

Fat Tony and Taydex — Wake Up Fat Tony isn’t actually very fat, but his rhymes are as heavy as the biggest rappers to put “big” in their monikers. The Houston artist has quietly built an extensive resume of standout independent albums, each with a smart, well-executed concept that’s made them stickier than the average underground rap project. They generally require repeat listens, which is just how Tony likes it. He’s unafraid to put in the reps — as shown on his last outing, 2018’s 10,000 Hours. Wake Up is a collaboration with LA producer Taydex, who identifies as more of an indie producer. The unusual pairing was Bandcamp’s Album Of The Day on February 5, promising an enjoyable experience for anyone who presses play. Pop Smoke — Meet The Woo 2 At just 20 years old, Brooklyn’s Pop Smoke has become the face of the burgeoning “New York drill” movement, with a distinctive raspy voice, and brusque delivery that make him the perfect vanguard for such a scene in the modern landscape. His breakout single “Welcome To The Party” has garnered remixes from a who’s-who of hip-hop royalty, eventually earning him a placement on Travis Scott’s Jackboys EP at the end of 2019. Meet The Woo 2 will be his opportunity to outlive his megahit and prove that this new vein of drill isn’t already tapped out.