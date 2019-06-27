All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

UPROXX Studios

It’s a big week for the young guys in hip-hop, after a week that saw Lil Nas X step up to take the reins of his career after coasting on “Old Town Road” for the last few months of 2019. The young artists who are dropping this week may not have the same sort of inescapable hits in their catalogs, but they’re more than capable of crafting engaging, eclectic rap that proves that the next generation is in good hands.

But, just in case you prefer your rappers more seasoned, there’s still plenty of veterans putting out projects that highlight just how far those newcomers still have to go. Whether you have more purist sensibilities or are looking for a soundtrack for your summertime turn-up, there’s plenty of variety to go around.

Curtis Roach, Lellow

Detroit rapper Curtis Roach made his debut at the beginning of 2018 with the self-produced, self-released album Highly Caffeinated, a nostalgic but effervescent collection of songs paying tribute to both his favorite beverage and his favorite icons of ’90s alternative rap: The Pharcyde, Common, and hometown heroes Slum Village. The project drew favorable comparisons to the similarly nostalgic 1999 mixtape from Joey Badass, while outlets that covered it urged the young rapper to expand his style and influences. That he has on Lellow; if Highly Caffeinated was an ode to Daisy Age-era De La Soul, Lellow is his Buhloone Mindstate, skipping right over the righteous indignation of De La Soul Is Dead into the more confident, experimental, and expansive late-90s stuff. Drawing on a broader palette results in a more colorful work of art — just check out the vibrant single “WJIT.”

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Bandana

The long-awaited return of the artistic pairing of two of rap’s most fascinating iconoclasts finally lands this Friday, picking up where they left off in 2014’s Piñata. With Freddie’s steady hand at the wheel and Madlib navigating from the passenger seat, the two move in lockstep, guiding listeners on a tour of their musical world five years later. The fundamentals haven’t changed — Freddie’s bars and Madlib’s beats remain as sharp as ever — but plenty other aspects have been upgraded in the years since — namely, their respective positions of esteem have risen, and their Rolodex of guest stars has grown, now including Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, and Yasiin Bey. “Crime Pays,” “Giannis,” and “Flat Tummy Tea” were all worthwhile appetizers but Bandana makes for a hearty main course that is well worth the prep time.