The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Aminé — TwoPointFive Following in the same vein as 2018’s OnePointFive, the Portland native fills the space between his last full-length album and his next one with this mixtape. And, just as on its predecessor, TwoPointFive finds Aminé experimenting with new sounds such as those on single “Charmander” (I saw a tweet that said Aminé is “in his Pinkpanthress phase” and somehow that read a very accurate).

Beanz — Tables Turn Rhythm+Flow contestant Beanz didn’t let her elimination from the competition deter her from aggressively pursuing her dream and hip-hop is all the better for it. Her flows are on-point, her wit is sharp, her beat selection is groovy and enjoyable and her content is relatable on her first album, and with assists from fellow verbal assassins Benny The Butcher, Cozz, and Reason, she shows every indication of the staying power that’ll take her far beyond the legacy of the show that introduced her to the world. Curtis Roach — The Joy Tape We’re no longer “Bored In The House,” so Detroit native Curtis Roach shifts gears for his next stylistic evolution. The Joy Tape is aptly titled, with bubbly production matching Curtis engaging good vibes and dextrous rhymes.

Fourth Eye Tribe — Don’t Try This At Home New Orleans-bred collective Fourth Eye Tribe drops their eclectic debut tape after gaining experience doing time with Pell’s Glbl Wrmng crew. They’ve also written for Theophilus London, polishing their craft; the work pays off here, as they try a ton of different styles. Not everything sticks, but enough does to show real promise for the future. Key Glock — Yellow Tape 2 After successfully completing the promo cycle for his joint mixtape with his mentor and fellow Memphian Young Dolph, Key Glock drops the follow-up to his star-making 2020 album. He goes solo for 20 tracks with production from the likes of Tay Keith, bringing more of his blunt-force bars from the streets of Tennessee to the world.

Terrace Martin — Drones LA jazz revivalist Terrace returns to the production efforts that first solidified him as one of hip-hop’s most coveted musical talents. Again combining jazz, rap, R&B, and other diaspora styles, Martin secures the assistance of longtime collaborators like Kendrick Lamar, James Fauntleroy, and Snoop Dogg, as well as rising stars Channel Tres, Cordae, D Smoke, and more. Singles/Videos

Apollo Brown & Stalley — “No Monsters” The Ohio rapper and Detroit producer have teamed up for a full-length project, Blacklight, coming next week. Stalley’s improvement as a writer has really been impressive over the past few years and linking him up with the always solid Apollo Brown produces some of the strongest music of his career. Don Q — “Come Find Us” Feat. B Lovee The Bronx native is best known for his work with fellow citizen A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, but here, he eschews his Highbridge compatriot’s melodic flow to offer his own take on the drill sound that has bubbled up in the half-decade since they first arrived.

Saba — “Fearmonger” Feat. Daoud Saba fans, rejoice! The Chicago native recently announced Few Good Things, the long-awaited follow-up to his seminal 2018 indie rap classic Care For Me, dropping off an upbeat single that shows the brighter place he finds himself three years later. Wynne & Christo — “Mary’s Lambo” Portland rapper Wynne teamed up with Dreamville in-house producer Christo (with whom she previously collaborated on songs from her 2019 debut album If I May) for a joint mixtape titled Do My Own Stunts. Building from previously released single “Carrot Cake,” she lets fly a flurry of wordplay wrangling bars that truly showcase the strength of her skills.