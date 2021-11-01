The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Big Sean & Hit-Boy — What You Expect Sean upgraded his planned single release to a full EP produced by Hit-Boy as he celebrates his independence after a decade-plus of releasing music under the G.O.O.D. Music imprint.

Megan Thee Stallion — Something For Thee Hotties Megan gets back to basics, dropping a project full of freestyles and cutting room clippings that serve a dual purpose: Holding over fans for her next album and giving a mea culpa to her day-ones disappointed with the direction on her debut. Mick Jenkins — Elephant In The Room Mick cleans out his closet on his third full-length album, addressing his trauma, grief, and growth over subtle, jazzy production with his usual, intricate, emotive rhymes.

Reason — No More, No Less: Vol. 1 [EP] Reason went a couple of years without a full-length release between his TDE debut and his sophomore effort, but it looks like he intends to be much more productive, offering this quickstrike collection of posse cuts featuring some of his most vaunted peers. Singles/Videos

Dee Watkins — “TBH” Florida rapper Dee Watkins sets the table for his upcoming project Problem Child 3 with this ruminative single. In the video, he depicts his growing popularity with tour clips while showing off his increased standard of living. Ivy Sole — “One More Night” Feat. Topaz Jones Philadelphia’s own Ivy Soie has been releasing projects consistently since 2016, and with her next one, Candid, coming in 2022, she sets her course with a smoothly-produced, upbeat single featuring DC’s own Topaz Jones, fresh off his own critically-acclaimed Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma.

Femdot. — “Bussin” Like Flo Milli last week, the Chicago sharpshooter debuts his latest single on A COLORS Show — a worthwhile inclusion for the detailed narrative style Femdot. displays throughout the nostalgic track. Fly Anakin — “Sean Price” Richmond, Virginia tongue-twister Fly Anakin pays homage to one of the greatest raw rap writers of the past 30 years on his latest. Ani’s gift for sliding smoothly from razor-tipped boom-bap and muddy, avant-garde future-hop is both his defining characteristic and greatest strength.

Matt Muse — “Rapport” Feat. TheMIND Don’t sleep on the Chicago up-and-comer, who taps frequent Kari Faux, Mick Jenkins, and Saba collaborator TheMIND for his latest single. Nana — “GOTW” South Central’s Nana is quickly becoming one of the West Coast’s most poignant storytellers, continuing his documentarian streak on this thumping, stone-faced banger.