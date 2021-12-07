the best new hip-hop this week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Berner — Gotti Despite being recently diagnosed with colon cancer, the San Franciso native completed this collection with the permission of the Gotti family to sample the late mob boss’ voice. He continues to move quietly and make big moves, tapping unexpected collaborators like Future, Rod Wave, and even El-P alongside surefire fellow mafioso rap lovers Nas, Rick Ross, and the Griselda crew.

Cozz — Fortunate [EP] Returning from a nearly four-year hiatus, the Dreamville rapper from Inglewood bares his soul on his latest EP, highlighting his growth in the intervening years since 2017’s Effected and revealing his scars. Much like his label brothers, he’s a rapper’s rapper who makes the most of the project’s tight runtime. MFnMelo & SqueakPIVOT — En Route [Deluxe] Turning around the deluxe edition of their June release to close out the year, Pivot Gang’s MFnMelo manages to pay fitting homage to the group’s late producer with a handful of new tracks reminiscent of their work on the group’s 2019 project, Don’t Sit With Us, right down to the posse cut highlight track, “Mood Swing.”

Nardo Wick — Who Is Nardo Wick? Exploding into mainstream attention earlier this year with the breakout single “Who Want Smoke??” Floridian Nardo Wick capitalizes on the momentum with his debut project. He’s a chest-beating, distilled shot of adrenaline for an oversaturated rap scene who prefers to let his music do this talking — and he’s got plenty to say. Polo G — Hall Of Fame 2.0 [Deluxe] With 14 new tracks, Polo updates his first-ever no. 1 album while sticking to the formula that has worked so well so far. He even reunites with Lil Tjay, who was critical to his initial breakout thanks to their 2018 hit, “Pop Out,” on one of the new songs, proving that he can remain grounded even as he reaches the heights of success.

Tierra Whack — Rap? [EP] While a three-song maxi-single may represent a paltry offering to rap fans starving for the follow-up to the paradigm-shifting Whack World, Rap? does enough to sate that hunger for time being — and suggest a more hearty collection is imminent. Singles/Videos

EST Gee — “Misery Loves Company” The standout single from Gee’s new mixtape Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2, “Misery” sees him gloating over those he’s bypassed during his rapid rise to stardom. BeatKing — “SDAB” Feat. 2 Chainz & Juicy J It’s BeatKing; turn it up and enjoy the results — which, if you’re unaware, are twerking and a sharp increase in the energy level of any given function. Don’t watch the video on your lunch break — it’s relatively safe for work but you might lose your appetite from the imagery.

Jackboy “What’s Mine Is Yours” Feat. Money Man Jackboy’s precipitous rise continues as he drops another braggadocious single displaying his snappy cadence over a sparse but catchy beat alongside fellow rising star Money Man. Filmed at the Texas State Fair, the video showcases more of Jackboy’s shockingly down-to-earth personality. Jay Bezzy — “Overseas” Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Although the two guest rappers are primarily best known for their thunderous drill hits, they slow things down to bring weight to Bezzy’s melodic ode to showing their ladies the finer things in life.

LBP Poody — “I’m The One” LBP Poody dropped his new mixtape I’m The One on Friday, so it’s only natural to accompany the release with a video for the title track, a propulsive, defiant street stomper that shows off Poody’s relaxed but forceful flow. ShooterGang Kony — “The Game” Feat. Kalan.FrFr A warm, upbeat West Coast party jam, the feel-good vibes of the piano-laden beat are perfectly complemented by Kony smirking flow and Kalan’s velvety vocals.