The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from DMX, Eminem, Juice WRLD, and more. It was a relatively light week for new hip-hop releases after last week’s monster one. Moneybagg Yo dropped his “A Gangsta’s Pain” video, J. Cole released his “Applying Pressure” video, Earthgang returned with their “Aretha” clip, and Toosii continued to roll out his new mixtape with “Red Die,” but days went by without many earth-shaking releases from big names — that is, until Friday. Friday saw the releases of Eminem’s collaboration with Cordae and Jack Harlow on the “Killer” remix, Future and Hotboii connecting on “Nobody Special,” and Erica Banks’s “Toot It” remix with BeatKing and DreamDoll, along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 19, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Brianna Perry — Boss Bitch Boulevard Brianna Perry deserves a lot of credit. She’s one of the few blog-era favorites who never quite blew up who has kept up a steady stream of releases into the modern streaming moment. The Florida favorite adapts admirably as well, showing off a flow unblemished by time over some truly impressive and eclectic production choices.

DMX — Exodus One of the more anticipated projects of the year so far, DMX’s comeback album is unfortunately now his final one, released posthumously after an overdose earlier this year. However, it’s also promising and poised, the picture of an artist ready to face the future, along with a who’s-who of collaborators including Griselda Records, Jay-Z, Nas, and of course, X’s Ruff Ryders compatriots. Juice WRLD — Goodbye & Good Riddance (Anniversary Edition) An anniversary reissue may seem odd just three years later (usually, you’d think fifth or tenth-year anniversaries would fit the bill here), but considering we got a luscious remix of Juice’s breakout hit “Lucid Dreams” with an elevating Lil Uzi Vert verse attached, it’s a lot easier to accept the unconventional timing.

Rexx Life Raj — Untitled EP A surprise release of three songs from the Bay Area indie stalwart sees Raj offering encouraging words of moral support to fans, friends, and even foes after a trying year. Wretch 32 — Little Big Man Grime mainstay Wretch returns with the follow-up to 2019’s Upon Reflection. Using the last lame-duck year to spend time working on this new project, Wretch stretches his style, exploring new, fertile creative territory and trying out new flows, aging every bit as gracefully as his fellow grime pioneers like Chip, Ghetts, Kano, and Skepta.

Singles/Videos BbyAfricka– “Baby Mama Coochie” Feat. Saweetie While the track originally got its release on Saweetie’s Pretty B*tch Summer EP last month, the song finally gets a music video to highlight BbyAfricka’s tongue-in-cheek visual aesthetic.

Cochise — “Tell Em” Feat. $not With a Cole Bennett-directed video and a pulse-quickening beat, the Florida rising star brings along his fellow sunshine state native $not for a hypnotic banger. Fenix Flexin — “For Me” The newly solo Fenix shows he can hang even without the rest of Shoreline Mafia on this laid-back declaration of independence.

Larry June — “You Gotta” You know what you’re getting with a Larry June joint; a funky beat, a clean flow, and boastful lifestyle raps delivered in a laconic cadence that belies not one care in the world. Tommy Genesis — “Peppermint” It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from this pop-leaning model-turned-rapper but her comeback track is well worth the wait.