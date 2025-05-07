Stormzy back! Big Mike’s newest release, a freestyle video called “Sorry Rach!” brings him back to his chest-beating roots, spitting a seemingly endless stream of witty boasts and brain bending double entendres over a straightforward beat. No frills, no fuss, no high-concept storytelling and world building, just good old-fashioned roadman raps in the style in which Stormzy first introduced himself to the world. Hallelujah.

The unexpected return to Stormzy’s gritty roots comes as he’s climbed to the heights of pop culture dominance; he was one of the Black dandies at this week’s Met Gala (his second time appearing on the carpet), he’s starred in commercials for the Golden Arches, and he’s been caught up in dating rumors with R&B’s hottest stars.

It has been three years since the release of Stormzy’s last album, This Is What I Mean, which featured the singles “Hide & Seek” and “Firebabe.” However, he hasn’t been totally off the music radar since then, releasing “Toxic Trait” in June 2023 and “Angel In The Marble” two months later. Still, it’s high time for a new Stormzy album, and hopefully, “Sorry Rach!” is the first signal that he’s got something new on the horizon.

You can watch Stormzy’s “Sorry Rach!” freestyle video up top.