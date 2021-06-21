All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw DaBaby ball strictly on his terms and Gucci Mane and Lil Uzi Vert both attain it. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

DaBaby — “Ball If I Want To” DaBaby’s famously beaming smile suggests confidence, and his music confirms it. That’s true of his latest single, “Ball If I Want To,” which only runs for a couple minutes but manages to pack a lot of boasts and dismissals into that brief runtime. Gucci Mane — “I Got It” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert By his standards, Gucci Mane has been on a quiet stretch in terms of album releases; His most recent, Woptober II, just dropped in 2019, but that came after releasing at least one album a year since 2016. He made his return last week, though, with Ice Daddy, which was highlighted by collaborations like the Lil Uzi Vert joint effort “I Got It,” as well as songs with Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and 2 Chainz.

HER — “My Own” HER just dropped her latest album, Back Of My Mind, and it features folks like Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, and DJ Khaled. With her final pre-album single, though, she decided to show confidence in herself by sharing the feature-free (and therefore appropriately titled) “My Own,” a subdued number that lets her vocals carry the load. The Killers — “Dustland” Feat. Bruce Springsteen Fans of The Killers have a lot to look forward to right now, as they appear to have two mostly finished albums in their release queue. You don’t even have to look ahead for something new from Brandon Flowers and company, though, as last week, they came out with an unusual sort of release: Killers admirer Bruce Springsteen joined the band for “Dustland,” a reinterpretation of The Boss’ favorite Killers track, “A Dustland Fairytale.”

Don Toliver — “Drugs N Hella Melodies” Feat. Kali Uchis After making his ascent thanks in part to some key features (like on Travis Scott’s Astroworld, for example), Toliver is prepping L.O.A.D (Life Of A Don) for release in July. His latest preview of that effort is “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” a smooth one that features Kali Uchis and come accompanied by an appropriately intimate video. Migos — “How We Coming” Culture III took a few years to arrive, but the album’s deluxe edition took just a few days, as has become the norm over the past couple years. While rapid-fire deluxe editions often serve as an opportunity to add more featured guests to an album, Migos went at the five bonus tracks on their own (although Murda Beatz provides production on “How We Coming”).

Leon Bridges — “Why Don’t You Touch Me” After blessing 2018 with Good Thing, Leon Bridges is returning with his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, next month. He previously insisted it’s his “most personal album yet,” and it’s clear to see why he feels that way with “Why Don’t You Touch Me.” His latest is a mournful track that sees Bridges lamenting a relationship he knows is reaching its end. Vince Staples — “Law Of Averages” It’s been about three years since Staples dropped FM!, and after a bit of a wait, he has a pair of projects, Ramona Park Broke My Heart and Vince Staples, on the way. He previewed one of those projects last week with “Law Of Averages,” which sees Staples busting out some reserved bars over soulful production.