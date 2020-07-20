All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a big return from country icons and DJ Khaled drop a pair of new songs with his most famous collaborator. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

DJ Khaled — “Greece” and “Popstar” Feat. Drake Drake and DJ Khaled have come together to make magic before, and last week, they did it again. The pair teased Khaled’s upcoming album, Khaled Khaled, with a duo of singles, “Greece” and “Popstar,” the former of which recently made waves in an unreleased form. Kyle — See You When I Am Famous Kyle has been one of the happiest-sounding dudes in rap since his emergence, and he’s basking in more rays of sunshine on his sophomore effort. Joining him in the light are Bryson Tiller, Iann Dior, K Camp, Rico Nasty, Tyga, Raphael Saadiq, and Too Short.

The Chicks — Gaslighter Uproxx’s Caitlin White says of the comeback effort from the group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, “After the hellfire and the fury, after the gaslighting, the pain, and the whole damn thing, this album yields something pure and uncompromising: A group of women who won’t back down, who continue to live and sing their truth, whether it comes to an entire industry, or a cheating husband.” Idles — “A Hymn” Ever a colorful group, Idles describes their latest, “‘A Hymn’ is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal’s teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

Matt Berninger — “Distant Axis” Word of a solo album from The National’s Matt Berninger has been lingering for well over a year, and the band leader has made good on it recently. The latest preview of Serpentine Prison is “Distant Axis,” which was inspired by working with The Walkmen’s Walter Martin. Anne-Marie and Doja Cat — “To Be Young” Doja Cat is a hot collaborator to snag right now, and Anne-Marie did so with her latest 2020 single, “To Be Young.” Anne-Marie, of course, is no stranger to working with big-time artists, as she has previously collabed with Marshmello, Nick Jonas, and Major Lazer.

Blu & Exile — Miles: From An Interlude Called Life In a recent Uproxx interview about the duo’s new album, Exile asked Blu, “I’ve seen your writing process and I know how you get inspiration for individual bars. I’ve seen how it works. But what I don’t know is, is that it’s almost been 20 years we’ve known each other, you have maintained the same level of hunger for this thing that many, many, many of our peers lost. How do you maintain that level of motivation? That level of still caring about each individual line, like the way you do?” Guapdad 4000 — “No Home For The Brave” Following a surreal collaboration with Denzel Curry, recent UPROXX Sessions star Guapdad 4000 returned last week with “No Home For The Brave.” Uproxx’s Wongo Okon called the song an “easygoing track finds him in a reflective light as he points out the dangers in the world and the constant reminders of its existence.”