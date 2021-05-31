All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week.
Eminem — “Killer (Remix)” Feat. Jack Harlow and Cordae
One way Eminem has adapted to the times is by dropping new material with no advance warning. He’s done that with increasing frequency over the past few years and did so again last week by dropping a new version of “Killer,” which contributions from two leaders of rap’s new generation: Jack Harlow and Cordae.
DMX — “Hood Blues” Feat. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine
Exodus, DMX’s first album since 2012, comes via morose circumstances, as it’s his first posthumous release. It’s a fitting celebration of the rapper’s life, though, and the tracklist reads like a guest list with all the features (including Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine on “Hood Blues“). Fans of the project may also have something else to look forward to, as a second posthumous DMX album appears to be completely possible.
Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams (Remix)” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Speaking of posthumous releases, since his death, Juice WRLD has had more material drop than many rappers who are still with us. His latest is a rework of “Lucid Dreams,” which now features Lil Uzi Vert and arrived with a slick 3D animated video.
Modest Mouse — “Leave A Light On”
A new Modest Mouse album is an event these days, considering they’ve released just two of them since 2007, counting that year’s We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank. At last, they have a new full-length on the way and early looks at it have been promising. Last week brought “Leave A Light On,” a lightly psychedelic mid-tempo rocker.
Earthgang, Wale, and Coi Leray — “Options (Remix)”
Between their 2019 major label debut album Mirrorland and their 2020 Spillage Village album, the duo behind Earthgang have been busy. They’re not resting in 2021, either: They have a project called Ghetto Gods on the way. Ahead of that, though, they revisited “Options” with a new remix, adding Coi Leray to a track that already featured Wale.
Bachelor — “Back Of My Hand”
Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner took some time away from their main projects to team up for an album as Bachelor. Highlights like “Back Of My Hand” sound like two friends having a blast, and that’s apparently because that’s how making the project went. Duterte recently told Uproxx, “We really love each other, truly and genuinely. The hardest part of making this record was just laughing so much that sometimes we couldn’t get stuff done.”
Future and Hotboii — “Nobody Special”
It’s been a busy past few days in terms of Future addressing his relationships through song. Over the weekend, he had some words for and/or about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan on a leaked “Maybach” verse. In terms of officially released material, though, he linked up with Hotboii on “Nobody Special,” on which both rappers decide exclusivity isn’t for them.
RMR — “Vibes” Feat. Tyla Yaweh
Locking down a sweet setting for a video is important, and RMR nailed that task with his “Vibes” visual. In the video, he is tasked with house-sitting for Jamie Foxx, an opportunity RMR seizes as a chance to throw a party. Foxx himself makes an appearance in the clip and all in all, it’s good fun.
Erica Banks — “Toot That” Feat. DreamDoll and Beat King
“Buss It” was a huge, career-defining moment for the Texas rapper, which also made it a tough act to follow. She’s done a fine job at that herculean task, though, like with her latest output: a remix of “Toot That,” originally from her self-titled mixtape. This time, she brought DreamDoll on board, who contributed a confident new verse.
Koreless — “Joy Squad”
Koreless (Welsh producer Lewis Roberts) has been making a name for himself over the past decade; For example, he re-worked a track for Perfume Genius’ remix album from earlier this year. Now he’s got his own album on the way, which he teased last week with “Joy Squad,” a glitchy, dark, and at times unsettling piece of electronica.
