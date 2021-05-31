All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Eminem tap some young guns for a new remix and DMX and Juice WRLD pad out their posthumous legacies. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Eminem — “Killer (Remix)” Feat. Jack Harlow and Cordae One way Eminem has adapted to the times is by dropping new material with no advance warning. He’s done that with increasing frequency over the past few years and did so again last week by dropping a new version of “Killer,” which contributions from two leaders of rap’s new generation: Jack Harlow and Cordae. DMX — “Hood Blues” Feat. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine Exodus, DMX’s first album since 2012, comes via morose circumstances, as it’s his first posthumous release. It’s a fitting celebration of the rapper’s life, though, and the tracklist reads like a guest list with all the features (including Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine on “Hood Blues“). Fans of the project may also have something else to look forward to, as a second posthumous DMX album appears to be completely possible.

Juice WRLD — “Lucid Dreams (Remix)” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Speaking of posthumous releases, since his death, Juice WRLD has had more material drop than many rappers who are still with us. His latest is a rework of “Lucid Dreams,” which now features Lil Uzi Vert and arrived with a slick 3D animated video. Modest Mouse — “Leave A Light On” A new Modest Mouse album is an event these days, considering they’ve released just two of them since 2007, counting that year’s We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank. At last, they have a new full-length on the way and early looks at it have been promising. Last week brought “Leave A Light On,” a lightly psychedelic mid-tempo rocker.

Earthgang, Wale, and Coi Leray — “Options (Remix)” Between their 2019 major label debut album Mirrorland and their 2020 Spillage Village album, the duo behind Earthgang have been busy. They’re not resting in 2021, either: They have a project called Ghetto Gods on the way. Ahead of that, though, they revisited “Options” with a new remix, adding Coi Leray to a track that already featured Wale. Bachelor — “Back Of My Hand” Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner took some time away from their main projects to team up for an album as Bachelor. Highlights like “Back Of My Hand” sound like two friends having a blast, and that’s apparently because that’s how making the project went. Duterte recently told Uproxx, “We really love each other, truly and genuinely. The hardest part of making this record was just laughing so much that sometimes we couldn’t get stuff done.”

Future and Hotboii — “Nobody Special” It’s been a busy past few days in terms of Future addressing his relationships through song. Over the weekend, he had some words for and/or about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan on a leaked “Maybach” verse. In terms of officially released material, though, he linked up with Hotboii on “Nobody Special,” on which both rappers decide exclusivity isn’t for them. RMR — “Vibes” Feat. Tyla Yaweh Locking down a sweet setting for a video is important, and RMR nailed that task with his “Vibes” visual. In the video, he is tasked with house-sitting for Jamie Foxx, an opportunity RMR seizes as a chance to throw a party. Foxx himself makes an appearance in the clip and all in all, it’s good fun.