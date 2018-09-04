All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Eminem surprised his fans with a surprise new album, Tash Sultana offered up an impressive debut, and Troye Sivan announced himself as a pop force that needs to be heard. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Eminem — Kamikaze

Less than a year since the release of his latest album Revival and following an intense festival run that included headlining the likes of Coachella and Bonnaroo, Eminem is back with a surprise new collection called Kamikaze. The record features a song written for the upcoming Venom film, a collaboration with Joyner Lucas, and an attack on President Trump. It might be the album to jolt listeners out of this slow end to the dog days of summer.

Troye Sivan — Bloom

Troye Sivan isn’t yet a household name, but that all could change following the release of Bloom. Guest include pop’s woman of the hour (Ariana Grande) and an under-the-radar indie songwriter (Gordi). But really, this is Sivan’s moment to shine, as the album cements him as one of pop’s best chances for a breakout, completing the jump from Australian Youtube sensation to a fully-formed star

Big Red Machine — Big Red Machine

Big Red Machine has been a long time coming, dating back to 2009’s Dark Was The Night compilation album when Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner first collaborated. Nearly ten years later, and the pair who are also behind the PEOPLE streaming service have unveiled their first album for this long-gestating collaborative project. The good news is that it sounds like a happy medium between the two musicians’ main projects, The National and Bon Iver. As our own Steven Hyden writes, “Big Red Machine seems expressly designed to be heard as a sustained mood piece, like the second half of Sleep Well Beast with rougher, jammier edges.”