All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Jennie continue the run of K-pop solo dominance and Doechii give love to a re-emerging favorite. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Lady Gaga — “Garden Of Eden” Lady Gaga frequently shifts between musical modes, but on her new album Mayhem, it’s clear she’s back in her electronic-influenced pop bag. It’s Artpop-esque, as lush, in-your-face tracks like “Garden Of Eden” show. J-Hope — “Sweet Dreams” Feat. Miguel We’re in a bit of a golden age when it comes to K-pop group members flourishing in solo careers. BTS’ J-Hope is part of that wave, and last year, he teamed up with Miguel on the endlessly smooth “Sweet Dreams.”

Jennie and Dua Lipa — “Handlebars” Another K-pop group member thriving, Blackpink’s Jennie also just landed a big collab with an English-language star: Dua Lipa, who joins on the longing “Handlebars” from the new album Ruby that’s out now. Gelo — “Can You Please” Feat. GloRilla LiAngelo Ball made it about as close to the NBA without actually getting in a regular season game as you can. But, he’s found another path to stardom, via music. As Gelo, he has a viral hit with “Tweaker,” and now he has followed that up by linking with GloRilla on “Can You Please.”

Turbo and Gunna — “Classy Girl” Turbo and Gunna are peas in a pod, so of course the former called on the latter on the new single “Classy Girl.” The production isn’t as gloomy as Gunna tends to go, but he’s a natural fit on the track nonetheless. Doechii — “Anxiety” As Doechii’s star continues to rise, there’s been a lot of buzz around an older song of hers, “Anxiety.” The track never got an official release, but now Doechii has gone ahead and thrown the Gotye-sampling viral hit up on DSPs for the first time.

Jason Isbell — “Eileen” In his review of Isbell’s new album Foxes In The Snow, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden writes, “At the heart of this album are sad but resigned songs in which Isbell takes fresh stock of the ‘forever’ he wrote about ‘If We Were Vampires.’ He’s no longer fantasizing about living out an eternal Nosferatu-like existence with his beloved; he’s now trying to appreciate fleeting moments of happiness, even from a newly pained, bittersweet point of view observed in hindsight.” Hanumankind — “Run It Up” Hanumankind had a breakout moment last year with “Big Dawgs,” and now he has followed it with “Run It Up.” The Indian rapper incorporates traditional instrumentation on the track, but there’s plenty of trunk-rattling bass in play, too.