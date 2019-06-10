All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw the full-blown return of the Jonas Brothers, as well as a surprise Future EP and the first new songs from Bon Iver in a while. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Jonas Brothers — Happiness Begins

The Jonas Brothers’ comeback has been a resounding success, and it continues now with the release of their first album in ten years. Of course, it features the fraternal trio’s two hot new singles: The breezy and smooth “Cool,” as well as “Sucker,” the undeniably catchy pop juggernaut that quickly became one of the year’s biggest songs.

Future — Save Me

It hasn’t been very long since the latest new Future release: The Wizrd just came out back in January. Still, Future apparently had some songs burning a hole in his pocket, so with little warning, he just dropped a new seven-song EP. Most notably, it features “Shotgun,” which a lot of people believe sounds like a song by former flame Ciara.