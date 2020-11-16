All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Billie Eilish run through a mall and the release of a highly anticipated hip-hop collaboration. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lil Uzi Vert and Future — Pluto x Baby Pluto While fans were certain that Lil Uzi Vert and Future’s joint project would be released this summer, their collaborative album, Pluto x Baby Pluto, is out now. The good news for people who enjoy the project is that hours after its release, Uzi teased that he and his collaborator have another project on the way soon. Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am” Going to the mall isn’t high on the list of the best activities during a global pandemic, but Billie Eilish makes it work in the video for her new single, “Therefore I Am.” In the self-directed clip, Eilish runs through an empty mall and enjoys its offerings all by herself as she sings along with the song.

Kanye West — “Nah Nah Nah (Remix)” Feat. DaBaby and 2 Chainz After sharing the majority of the remix in October, Kanye West officially dropped the new version of “Nah Nah Nah” with DaBaby and 2 Chainz. The latter rapper references recent criticisms of Kanye, rapping, “If one more person call me and ask me, ‘What’s wrong with Ye?’ / That’s a grown man, I can’t tell him what he can and can’t say.” 2 Chainz — So Help Me God! The Kanye remix wasn’t 2 Chainz’s only collaboration of the week, since he has a bunch of them on his new album, So Help Me God!. Peppered throughout the 15-song tracklist are Youngboy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Mulatto, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye.

Lil Nas X — “Holiday” Prior to last week, it had been a minute since Lil Nas X actually released a new single. He returned with “Holiday,” though, complete with another cinematic visual. Chris Stapleton — Starting Over Uproxx’s Steven Hyden writes of Stapleton’s latest, “Starting Over goes down extremely easy, which I suppose is a criticism. But it’s also the best compliment I can pay this record.”

Benee — Hey U X Benee recently told Uproxx of her new album, “I think with this album, I haven’t really held back on experimenting with genres and even lyrics. Maybe I would have been more hesitant to do some of the things that I’ve done on this album in my previous bodies of work.” Phoebe Bridgers — “Iris” Feat. Maggie Rogers Phoebe Bridgers made an enticing promise as the results of the presidential election were in doubt, vowing to cover the Goo Goo Dolls classic “Iris” if Trump didn’t secure re-election. Well, it looks like he hasn’t, so she delivered her cover and even recruited Maggie Rogers to help out.