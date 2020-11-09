All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Nicki Minaj re-team with a beloved collaborator and The Weeknd hop on an international remix. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Mike Will Made-It — “What That Speed Bout?!” Feat. Nicki Minaj and Youngboy Never Broke Again Fresh off the announcement that he signed with Atlantic and has a new album, Michael, on the way next year, Mike Will Made-It kicked off his new label relationship with “What That Speed Bout?!.” Mike got Nicki Minaj on the track (along with Youngboy Never Broke Again), and Mike and Minaj have a history of hitting when they collab, which is true here as well. Maluma — “Hawái (Remix)” Feat. The Weeknd Maluma’s “Hawái” was a Latin hit this summer, but now he has given it new life for fall by recruiting The Weeknd for a remix. Further more, it’s also the first time Weeknd fans get the chance to hear him sing in Spanish.

2 Chainz — “Quarantine Thick” Feat. Mulatto Lifestyles around the world have become more sedentary thanks to the pandemic, and 2 Chainz and Mulatto find beauty in that on their new collaboration, “Quarantine Thick.” 2 Chainz celebrates the excess pounds of the lady in his life, saying on the chorus, “She been quarantine, now lil’ shawty thick / She been quarantine, now lil’ shawty hips wider.” Nav and Wheezy — Emergency Tsunami Nav has been a consistent force over the past few years, dropping at least a project annually since 2017. He already released his third album, Good Intentions, back in May, but now he has returned (with Wheezy) in tow for a new mixtape, Emergency Tsunami.

24kGoldn — “Mood (Remix)” Feat. Justin Bieber and J Balvin It’s been a huge year for both 24kGoldn and Justin Bieber, as each artist has spent time at No. 1 thanks to collaborations. Now they have come together (along with another regular chart presence, J Balvin) to continue the legacy of 24kGoldn’s first chart-topper, “Mood.” Miley Cyrus — “Edge Of Midnight” Feat. Stevie Nicks Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” borrows from Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen,” which Cyrus has been forthcoming about. Now, those two worlds have truly mended on a clever new remix titled “Edge Of Midnight,” which blends elements of both songs in a natural-sounding way.

Benee — “Happen To Me” Benee’s latest references her mental health journey, which she recently told Uproxx is a theme on her upcoming album: “I think with this album, I haven’t really held back on experimenting with genres and even lyrics. Maybe I would have been more hesitant to do some of the things that I’ve done on this album in my previous bodies of work.” Darkside — Psychic Live July 17 2017 <a href="https://darkside.bandcamp.com/album/psychic-live-july-17-2014">PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014 by DARKSIDE</a> For a quick spell a few years back, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington teamed up as Darkside, and given the pair’s talent, their sole album together was beloved. Now, they have taken a trod down memory lane by unearthing a previously unheard live set and sharing it as a new EP.