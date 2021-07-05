All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Taylor Swift re-connect with key Evermore/Folklore collaborators and G Herbo continue his ascent with his fourth album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Big Red Machine — “Renegade” Feat. Taylor Swift There were signs last week that Taylor Swift was set to be featured on a new Big Red Machine song, and Swifties picked up on those hints quickly. Sure enough, it was quickly revealed that Swift will feature on a pair of songs from the Aaron Dessner- and Justin Vernon-led group, and one of them, “Renegade,” was shared in full. Given that Dessner and Swift (and Jack Antonoff) co-wrote Folklore and Evermore, it’s not surprising that the new song doesn’t sound too far removed from that material, albeit with a slightly more alternative slant. Big Red Machine — “Latter Days” Feat. Anaïs Mitchell “Renegade” was actually one of a trio of new Big Red Machine songs fans got to hear last week. There was also the Aaron Dessner solo cut “The Ghost Of Cincinnati” as well as “Latter Days,” the latter of which features Anaïs Mitchell (best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning musical Hadestown). Mitchell took charge on the soft but powerful tune and her vocals paired gorgeously with Vernon backing her.

G Herbo — “You Can’t” Feat. Kid Laroi and Gunna After gradually increasing his profile over the past half-decade, G Herbo made his return last week with his fourth album, 25, which includes highlights like The Kid Laroi and Gunna collab “You Can’t.” He explained the motivation behind the album when announcing it, saying, “I ain’t never seen myself going this far in life. […] Now that I’m 25, I feel like I’m at the top of my game. All the bad sh*t I’ve been through, that’s why I am the way I am. I always just kept my head high, staying 10 toes down […] I know it’s light at the end of the tunnel.” Toosii — “Heart Cold” Last month, Toosii earned one of the biggest honors that can be bestowed on a young rapper: He was named to this year’s edition of the famed XXL Freshmen list. The artist celebrated by agreeing to box one of his fellow inductees and, more recently, dropping a new song, “Heart Cold.” On the personal track, he addresses some past traumas, which have left his heart, yes, cold.

IDK and Young Thug — “Pradadabang” At the end of this week, the world will have IDK’s anticipated sophomore album, USee4Yourself. Ahead of that, though, he offered a preview of it last week by linking up with Young Thug on “Pradadabang.” It’s a bouncy tune on which the two rappers lament their issues with women who are only in it for the money, a situation that presents more problems than benefits. J Balvin and Skrillex — “In Da Ghetto” Skrillex has been in a friendly mood in 2021, as he has dropped off collaborations with Four Tet, Swae Lee, and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs. Now, his latest is with J Balvin on “In Da Ghetto.” Naturally, based on who’s behind the song, it combines reggaeton and electronic styles, and given that Balvin and Skrillex are among the best at what they do, it works here to great effect.

Logic — “Vaccine” Logic didn’t exactly have time to move down to Florida for his short-lived rap retirement, as it only took him a handful of months to return to music. He came back with a new song last week, “Vaccine,” a hard-hitting two-minute track on which the rapper takes time to deliver rapid-fire flows and celebrate his return. Lil Yachty — “Love Music” Lil Yachty is often one to toot his own horn, but he takes a decidedly different tone on his latest. Instead of exuding confidence, “Love Music” is a more vulnerable number that sees Yachty reflecting on matters of the heart and his experiences with them

Rico Nasty — “Magic” Rico Nasty has long been established as somebody who’s not going to fit in a box. She excels when it comes to rap, yes, but she’s especially capable in more pop-oriented realms as well. She shows off that side of her musicality on “Magic,” a club banger that’s full of catchy moments. Snot — “Red” Snot has shared a lot of visuals for tracks from his 2020 album Beautiful Havoc this year, but he returned with some fresh new music last week. The song is “Red,” and on it, he delivers a relaxed backing instrumental as he enjoys his success in a carefree way.