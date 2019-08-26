All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a huge Taylor Swift release (because anything she does is huge), as well as a truly rocking single from The 1975. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Taylor Swift — Lover

During the Reputation era (which was just two years ago, by the way), Taylor Swift seemed scorned, vengeful, and just not that positive. She’s turned that frown upside down with Lover, though, in case the title wasn’t enough. Her new pastel-colored album is generally cheery, in case singles like “Me!” and “You Need To Calm Down” didn’t give that away. It’s a new era for Swift, one that she’s surely glad to be smiling through.

The 1975 — “People”

A message for those who doubt whether The 1975 is a true rock band: Doubt no more. Matty Healy and company have dispelled all skepticism about their rocker status with their new single, “People.” It’s high-energy, it’s guitar-driven, it features a particularly vicious vocal performance from Healy. It’s rock.