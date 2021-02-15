All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Taylor Swift begin to roll out her series of re-recorded albums and Jay-Z score a posthumous collaboration with Nipsey Hussle. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Taylor Swift — “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” Taylor Swift was legally able to start re-recording her old, Big Machine-owned material in November and she didn’t waste any time getting to work. It’s only been a handful of months since then and she has already emerged with the first output of that effort, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version).” The wait for more from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) shouldn’t be long, if Swift’s hints are any indication. Slowthai — Tyron 2020 was big for Slowthai, as it saw him enjoy high-profile collaborations with people like Gorillaz and Disclosure. Now he’s back with an album of his own, on which he further expands his Rolodex thanks to link-ups with folks like Skepta, ASAP Rocky, James Blake, and a handful of others.

Dua Lipa — “We’re Good” There’s no stopping Future Nostalgia, as Lipa just dropped a new Moonlight Edition of it. One of the new offerings from the expanded album is “We’re Good,” a tropical-influenced single that’s not as disco-leaning as much of Future Nostalgia but is just as fun. Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle — “What It Feels Like” A GQ feature reveals that this collaboration between Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle actually began way back in 2013. It ultimately became part of the Judas And The Black Messiah film, of which Jay said, “My relationship with [producer Ryan Coogler], who I consider my little bro, [is what] brought me to the movie. And once I saw it, I was blown away by what Shaka King brought to the table. I think I finished the song in the next day or two.”

Danny L Harle — “Ocean’s Theme” (with Caroline Polachek) and “Interlocked” (with Hudson Mohawke) Danny L Harle is going big concept with his new album, part of which includes obscuring his collaborators with alter-egos. He dropped a pair of new tracks last week, though, and the influence of his covert guests is unmistakable, with Caroline Polachek tagging in on “Ocean’s Theme” and Hudson Mohawke guesting on “Interlocked.” Doeboy — “Low Key” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Believe it or not, Lil Uzi has done things in recent days that aren’t related to the pricey pink diamond he just had embedded in his forehead. One of those is “Low Key,” a collaboration with Doeboy, on which they give their gratitude to the women in their lives who aren’t about being flashy.

Young Thug, Meek Mill, and T-Shyne — “That Go!” Young Thug currently has fans waiting for a pair of new projects that he has announced, Punk and Slime Language 2. In the meantime, though, he’s making sure his devotees are fed, with his latest course being a high-energy collab with Meek Mill and T-Shyne titled “That Go!.” Claud — Super Monster Claud, the first signee to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, told Uproxx of their new album, “[It’s] a reminder that to myself and to other people that you’re capable of being loved. If you open yourself up enough and remind yourself that you’re worthy of it, it’s possible and that you deserve it.”