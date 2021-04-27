All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw The Weeknd reconnect with a favorite collaborator and the Grohl family affair. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears” Feat. Ariana Grande The Weeknd has brought a handful of other artists into the world of After Hours since its release, and now the latest new occupant on the After Hours universe is Ariana Grande, who joins The Weeknd on a new version of “Save Your Tears.” This follows a pair of previous collaborations between the two: Grande’s “Love Me Harder” from her 2014 album My Everything and “Off The Table” from Grande’s 2020 album Positions. Moneybagg Yo — A Gangsta’s Pain Moneybagg Yo’s profile has been steadily increasing with his annual albums since 2018 and the many mixtapes before and during that stretch. His full-length for 2021 is A Gangsta’s Pain, and he got a handful of great guests involved across the project’s 22 tracks, including Pharrell, Jhené Aiko, Future, Polo G, and Lil Durk.

Cordae — Just Until EP Given how quickly rappers drop new projects nowadays, hip-hop fans aren’t used to waiting (my apologies to Kendrick Lamar devotees). Cordae is working on a new album, but he didn’t want his fans to be left without new material from him for too long. So, he dropped the Just Until… EP, which features collaborations with Q Tip and Young Thug. Lil Yachty — Michigan Boy Boat Lil Yachty has done a fine job at making a name for himself, so on his latest album, Michigan Boy Boat, he helps others get their shine, too. The project spotlights emerging rappers from Detroit and Flint like Veeze and Louie Ray, as well as more recognizable names like Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, and Sada Baby.

Violet Grohl and Dave Grohl — “Nausea” Dave Grohl has occasionally sung the praises of his daughter Violet Grohl and her musical abilities. Finally, the two have linked up on a track, and it’s a special one: The Grohls covered X’s “Nausea” because, as Grohl explained in a post on his storytelling Instagram page, they’re both actually related to the band’s drummer, D.J. Bonebrake. Chvrches — “He Said She Said” Lauren Mayberry and company have launched a new era of Chvrches with “He Said She Said.” On the track, Mayberry addresses some of the frustrations of being a woman, getting her frustrations out through the sort of soaring and anthemic synth-pop at which Chvrches have become so adept.

The Alchemist — “Nobles” Feat. Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue It’s been quiet in the world of Earl Sweatshirt since his 2019 EP Feet Of Clay, save for a few appearances here and there. That has included productions by The Alchemist and now they’ve worked together again, this time on “Nobles,” a track from the producer’s upcoming This Thing Of Ours EP that also features Navy Blue. Little Simz — “Introvert” Little Simz had a beloved album in 2019 with Grey Area and now the UK rapper is ready to follow it up with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. She shared “Introvert” and as Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the track and its accompanying video, “The song features a boisterous orchestra backing Simz’s poetic lyrics while the video evokes scenes of the past year of social justice struggle, juxtaposed with classical art depicting generations of conflict and cathartic, interpretive dance choreography.”