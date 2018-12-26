All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

With everything winding down for the holidays, it was a quieter week for new music. We got some killer new stuff this week, though — surprisingly, a lot of excellent remixes and re-recordings.

I’m not always the biggest fan of remixes, at least for pop. A lot of the time, a DJ remix will add too much noise to an already-great pop song (“Lost In Japan” and Zedd), or a big-name feature will be tacked on to a song that didn’t really need it (“Despacito” and Justin Bieber). But this week, R&B’s smoothest sweetheart Leon Bridges joined Shawn Mendes for a gorgeous remix of Mendes’ track “Why,” and 5 Seconds Of Summer brought on singer-songwriter Julia Michaels for an updated version of one of the band’s best songs. Becky G can do no wrong, and a killer feature on a Maluma remix is sure to bring in a couple hundred million streams. And it’s technically not a remix, but JoJo is back on streaming platforms with re-recorded versions of her first two albums.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the very best pop releases from the week. Settle in for some teen idols, some throwbacks, and some Becky G. It’s Pop Column (Holiday Remix).

5 Seconds Of Summer, Feat. Julia Michaels, “Lie To Me”

5SOS is really not letting us rest this holiday season. Last Friday, the Australian pop-punk boy band surprise-dropped a live album, Meet You There Tour Live, featuring recordings from their most recent tour. Along with the live album, 5SOS released a new remix of their song “Lie To Me,” featuring pop singer-songwriter Julia Michaels.

“Lie To Me” is one of the best songs off 5SOS’ newest album. It’s a song about an uneven relationship, where the depth of both people’s love doesn’t line up. It’s cool to see the relationship explored from both sides — Luke Hemmings (with backing vocals from Calum Hood) has one point of view, and Michaels represents the other. Their voices sound lovely together — it’s a rare remix where the feature offers a new way of hearing the song, complementing the original rather than overshadowing it.