All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. This week, there were videos from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, DaBaby, Lil Durk and Queen Naija as well as Lil Wayne and Gudda Gudda. There was also new music from Travis Scott and Future, Trippie Redd, Juicy J and NLE Choppa, Benny The Butcher, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean. Here's the rest of the best new rap music of the week.
BoatHouse — “Suckers” Feat. Bun B
Bun B spit a pair of menacing verses on Chicago producer’s Boathouse’s “Suckers.” The Trill OG makes his present felt on the haunting, electrohop track, warning that going up against him is like “the Pillsbury doughboy versus Doughboy from Boyz N The Hood, you better go boy.”
Comethazine — “Derek Jeter”
Comethazine plays homage to a baseball legend— and his lungs — on “Derek Jeter,” where he gets rowdy and braggadocious over a ChildBoy production.
DeJ Loaf — “Star” Feat. Dave East & Nicole Bus
DeJ Loaf and Dave East pour out their hearts on the pensive “Star,” the first single from the upcoming True To The Game 2 soundtrack. Def laments, “I got issues, I drink Dusse, to hide all mine,” while Dave calls out a friend who “couldn’t picture what friendship is without no benefits.”
Denzel Curry — “Live From The Abyss”
Denzel Curry is “plannin’ something radical, in the cut so anonymous” on his latest single “Live From The Abyss.” The Florida rapper churns through a caustic instrumental while speaking to the times and giving President Trump some pointed advice.
Junglepussy — “Main Attraction”
Junglepussy is being choosey about her next lover on “Main Attraction,” a smooth single from her upcoming JP4 album that was augmented with a trippy, colorful video.
King Von — “I Am What I Am” Feat Fivio Foreign
Fivio Foreign linked up with this second Chicago rapper in two weeks on the frenetic “I Am What I Am.” Von and Fivio both sound invigorated over mesmeric, 808-based production.
Marlon Craft — “Wherever”
Marlon Craft dropped off the first single from his sophomore album with “Wherever,” a typically-thoughtful track that showcases him passionately rhyming and sarcastically demanding posers to “explain how you free when you ain’t you so I understand properly.”
Papoose — Endangered Species
Papoose is back with his Endangered Species album. The Brooklyn MC is showcasing his spellbinding lyrical gifts throughout the 12-track offering, including the sinister “Kickback” with French Montana and Conway The Machine.
Reason — New Beginnings
Reason dropped his formal TDE debut with the aptly-titled New Beginnings, a confessional lyrical exercise where he shows off his skills over 14 tracks with the help of artists like Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, Rapsody, Isaiah Rashad, and J.I.D.
Rucci & Shordie Shordie — “Me And My Drugz Pt. 2″
Rucci and Shordie Shordie connect on “Me And My Drugz Pt. 2” which flips Soul 4 Real’s “Candy Rain” classic into a nihilistic ode to the way “sippin drank take away my pain.” They paired the autotune-tinged track with a video showcasing them rapping alongside their crew.
THEY. — “Losing Focus” Feat. Wale
California duo THEY. is set to drop The California Tape this month. They dropped off another single from the project this week with “Losing Focus,” a sleek, distressed track that was ripe for Wale’s contemplative verse where he contends, “We can do a lot by doing absolutely nothing.”
Tristate Gates — “NY Natives” Feat. Benny The Butcher
It’s an empire state connection on “NY Natives,” where Tristate Gates reflects on how “corners get you cornered” and Benny The Butcher gives us a “3AM in Brooklyn” perspective with a closing verse where he proclaims, “I’m still sellin’ verses like capsules.”
YRN Lingo & Takeoff — “All Time High”
YRN Lingo and Takeoff take turns lamenting the phoniness going on in the game on “All Time High.” YRN proclaims, we “can’t let these n****s break us up / they just mad we in a Bentley truck, while Takeoff is “tryna duck the paparazzis.”
YNW BSlime — “One Step” Feat. YNW Melly
YNW BSlime gave his big brother Melly’s fans a treat this week with “One Step.” The breezy, dancehall track showcases BSlime asking his girl “just kick it with me, Karate” and Melly adds a melodic appearance. The precocious video showcases BSlime on a safari alongside an animated version of Melly.
