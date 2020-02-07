All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Duke Deuce — “Crunk Ain’t Dead” (Remix) Feat. Lil Jon, Juicy J & Project Pat When Duke Deuce released “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” many people on social media said that the song needed a Lil Jon remix. The QC signee listened, and also got Juicy J and Project Pat for the surging banger, proving how everlasting Lil Jon’s formula is. Blueface — “Obama” Feat. DaBaby On “Obama,” Blueface and DaBaby take turns dropping political references over a hypnotic banger. But they aren’t exactly offering Iowa Caucus commentary, they just want you to know they got the “presidential on me, just like Obama.”

Royce Da 5’9″ — “Upside Down” Feat. Benny The Butcher & Ashley Sorrell A pair of spitter link up on “Upside Down,” the latest single from Royce’s upcoming Allegory album. Royce sets the tone on the self-produced banger, rhyming “whoever think I’m here to make some corny-ass radio Viacom jingle got my entire diatribe tangled.” Wiz Khalifa — “Chappelle’s Show” Feat. AD On “Chappelle’s Show,” Wiz Khalifa get busy over thick drums, rhyming with purpose while letting us know “a real boss never folds, or show the cards that he holds.”

Tory Lanez — “Broke In A Minute” Tory Lanez celebrates his newfound riches on “Broke In A Minute,” where he skates over a hypnotic, jazzy loop telling tales of the good life. Drakeo The Ruler — “Out The Slums” (Remix) Feat. Danny Brown & 03 Greedo A pair of LA’s favorite sons reunite on the remix to Drakeo The Ruler’s “Out The Slums.” Drakeo and Greedo are both currently incarcerated, but Danny Brown kept the two MCs’ name alive with his presence on the moody track that originally came out in 2017.

Lil Tjay — “20/20” Bronx’s Lil Tjay salutes the new-year on “20/20,” a melancholy track where the young artist croons over gloomy piano play. “Everybody tryna reach for clout like it’s wavy,” he laments on the song that was paired with a flashy video. Dej Loaf — “Bubbly” Def Loaf released her first track in over a year on “Bubbly.” She’s been away from the game for a while but she doesn’t sound rusty, delivering her trademark melodies on the dreamy production.

Retch — “Chevy” Some people may simply know him for his Nicki Minaj – Meek Mill play-by-play, but Retch is a pretty dope rapper in his own right. This week he jumped on the drill wave on “Chevy,” a sinister soundscape that’s a perfect pivot of the gruff Jersey rhymer. Asian Doll — “Pillow Talk” Earlier this week, newly independent MC Asian Doll dropped “Pillow Talk.” But the short track is no ode to intimate conversations, she’s letting her enemies know, “I don’t do that back and forth with b*tches / if you see me then it’s up.”