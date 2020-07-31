All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family — Da Respected Sopranos Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family crew revitalized a legendary brand with their Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama. There was once a time where it was a rite of passage for a buzzing artist to get on the venerable mixtape series, and Benny used his power to make his first Gangsta Grillz appearance a national introduction to the BSF crew of Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, Jonesy, FlexxBaby, Young World & DJ Shay. The 8-song tape delivers everything one would, with gritty rhymes over beats that veer from the soulful “It’s Over” to the menacing “Paulie & Vito.” Adam Snow — “42” Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Josh Alias DC producer Adam Snow is gearing up to release his forthcoming As Luck Would Have It project. He linked up with Freddie Gibbs for the second time this year for “42,” a soulful track which Gibbs tears through before Josh Alias delivers a fiery followup, surmising, the “only heartbreak I feel, when I see chalk and tape,”

2KBaby — “Old Soul” Feat. G Herbo Kentucky rapper 2KBbaby collaborated with the perfect person for his pensive “Old Soul” record, which is a single from his Pregame Rituals EP. The LAKA-directed video shows the two dressed up as old men, with Herbo dropping the lamentful boast, “Couldn’t be a kid, now I’m grown got a big wheel.” Wuki Feat. Juvenile — “Bad Girl Drumma”

Producer Wuki and New Orleans icon Juvenile collaborated on the “Bad Girl Drumma,” a bouncy track that will turn up any function — whenever they’re actually safe to have again.

Dave East — “I Got 5 On It” (EastMix) Dave East rekindled his renown EastMix series by dropping bars over The Luniz’ classic “I Got 5 On It,” recalling, “Used to gamble wit’ our life / ain’t need no dice to get right” but now he lives the good life, boasting, “Mayweather back at it / I’m bout to catch a flight to the fight.” Quando Rondo — “1999” Quando Rondo pays homage to the heyday of Louisiana hip-hop on “1999,” ideating his bluesy, pensive brand of reality rap “that Juvenile, that Boosie Boo, that back in 19-9-9” over melancholy production.

Plies — “I’m Not A Racist” The title of Plies’ recent single may have spurred expectation of an excavation of race relations, but it refers to him loving “all different color foreigns” and diamonds, which he rhymes about over quaking, off-kilter production. Bodega BAMZ — “Who U With” New York Underground stalwart MC Bodega BAMZ is set to release his Yams Heard This project, which references the late music exec’s status as his primary sounding board. The first single from the project is “Who U With,” where he affirms his supremacy over a minimalist, hypnotic instrumental.

Bree Runway — “Gucci” Feat. Maliibu Miitch “Gucci” is an intercontinental affair between UK MC Bree Runway and Maliibu Mitch. The swaggering single is paired with a decadent video in which both women embody their boastful lyrics. Coi Leray — “Do Better” Coi Leray announced her upcoming Now Or Never EP with a preview of what to expect. The melodic “Do Better” showcases the New Jersey artist focused on steady improvement for her and her team, but she’s already assured enough to know that she’s “turnt up and I’m cocky / these b*tches can’t stop me.”

K.A.A.N. & Big Ghost — All Praises Due Maryland artist K.A.A.N. has kept his fans plenty fed this year. He dropped off a surprise for his fans in the form of All Praises Due, his fourth project of 2020. The 10-track project is entirely produced by Big Ghost, who plies the talented lyricist with a diverse collection of beats like the smooth “Manifesto” and soulful “Valley Of Kings.” Radamiz — “Gratitude Is Gangsta” Brooklyn MC Radamiz is gearing up to release his Synonyms Of Strength EP sometime this summer. The first release from the project is “Gratitude Is Gangsta,” a characteristically thoughtful track that inspires as much as it displays his lyrical wizardry over a lush soundscape.