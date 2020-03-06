All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Jadakiss — Ignatius

Jadakiss delayed his Ignatius album a week after the untimely death of Pop Smoke. But today marks the release of the tribute to his late friend Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson. The entire project is a dedication to Jackson, who passed in 2017, from features with his favorite artists like Pusha T and 2 Chainz to the reflective “Closure,” where Kiss thanks him for “all the game that you gave me, it’s time to apply it.“ Kash Doll — “Wake Up” Detroit’s Kash Doll is aiming to give some people the hardest alarm clock ever on “Wake Up,” a bouncy track where she invigorates the listener to get up and go for theirs like she is.

Moneybagg Yo — “Pistol By The Bed” Moneybagg Yo’s “Pistol By The Bed” seems like a grim song judging by the title, until he divulges that, “I love that sloppy head, ‘specially when she lookin’” before letting us know, “got my pistol by the bed while I’m killin’ that p*ssy.” More power to him. Rod Wave — “Thief In The Night” On the melodic “Thief In The Night,” the young rapper aptly notes “you can tell I been here before,” before saying, “before I go to sleep I ask god for a miracle” on the reflective track.

Tokyo Jetz — “SODD” Feat. Vickee Lo & Tokyo Vanity It’s a Tokyo union on “SODD,” a surging ode to Tokyo Jetz, Tokyo Vanity and Vickee Lo’s sexual desires and prowess. R.A.P. Ferreria and The Jefferson Park Boys — purple moonlight pages <a href="http://afrolab9000.bandcamp.com/album/purple-moonlight-pages">purple moonlight pages by R.A.P. Ferreira</a>

Prolific indie rapper R.A.P. Ferreira, fka Milo, is back with his latest offering. He usually handles both rhyme and production duties on his projects, but this time around the Ruby Yacht captain collaborated with multi-talented instrumentalists The Jefferson Park Boys on the 18-track album that demonstrates his thoughtful lyricism in peak condition over sprawling jazz-infused compositions.

Juelz Santana — #FreeSantana

Juelz Santana and his team are keeping the Harlem legend’s name alive with the Free Santana album, a 10-track cull from the currently incarcerated rapper’s stash featuring Dipset brother Jim Jones, Lil Wayne, A Boogie, 2 Chainz, and more who decided to show love. Bankroll Fresh — In Bank We Trust

It’s been four years since Bankroll Fresh’s tragic murder, but his loved ones have released In Bank We Trust, a 12-track collection of tracks the beloved Atlanta rapper recorded from 2014 to 2016.