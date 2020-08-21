All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best new rap music in one place for you. This week, there were videos from Gunna, Rich Brian, as well as Aminé and Luke Steele. There was also new music from Baha Banks and Chance The Rapper. Check out the rest of the best new rap music this week below.

Beat Boy — “Salty” Feat. Fatboy SSE & Rob Vicious LA producer Beat Boy dropped a video for his “Salty” single, which features Fatboy SSE and Rob Vicious trading bars over a soaring synth composition. Brasstracks — “Golden Ticket” Feat. Masego & Common Earlier this week, Brasstracks released the title track from their Golden Ticket album (which is out today). The feel-good single features Common and Masego having fun over a lush assortment of horns.

Flee Lord & 38 Spesh — “The Lord & The God” Feat. Fred The Godson Queens rapper Flee Lord paid homage to Fred The Godson by releasing their “The Lord & The God” collaboration out ahead of Flee and Spesh’s Loyalty & Trust 2 project. Fred’s verse is true to his legacy, as his slick confidence shines over the neck-snapping instrumental. JackBoy — “Married To My Enemies” Feat. Tee Grizzley This week JackBoy and Tee Grizzley linked up for “Married To My Enemies,” a track where their heavy menace rests atop a lithe bed of pianos and fluttering hi-hats.

Jay Park & H1ghr Music — “How We Rock” It’s a bar fest on H1ghr Music’s “How We Rock,” which features seven of the label’s MCs vying for lyrical supremacy over an uproarious, 808-based production. The single is from H1ghr Music’s upcoming The New Chapter album, the latest exploit for Korean-American star Jay Park. Lil Reese — “They Don’t F*ck With You” Feat. Kevin Gates Lil Reese went to the vault and released “They Don’t F*ck With You,” a smooth collaboration with Kevin Gates that shows the two talking big over a beguiling instrumental.

The Lox — “Bout Sh*t” Feat. DMX It’s a Yonkers thing on The Ruff Ryders’ “Bout Shit,” where The Lox and DMX unleash bars over a mesmerizing vocal sample and a thick snare. Namir Blade — “The Head” Namir Blade released his Mello Music Group debut single this week, and “The Head” is a grand opening. The lead single from his upcoming Aphelion’s Traveling Circus is a 3-part sonic adventure that displays the range of the multi-instrumentalist’s gifts.

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin – “Dollar Dr. Dream” Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin (of Virginia’s Mutant Academy) display seamless chemistry on “Dollar Dr. Dream,” where they trade urgent verses over an Animoss piano loop ripe for their reflection. Rock Abruham — “Heel” Rock Abruham is set to release his first project in two years. The introduction to From The Mud is “Heel” with Quelle Chris, where he proclaims, “The closest to mainstream is when I hit the urinal.”

Rich Brian — “Don’t Care” Rich Brian’s 1999 project is set to release next Tuesday. He delivered another single (and video) this week with “Don’t Care,” a track showcasing his burgeoning mastery of bars and melody as he does internal excavation. RZA — “Fighting For Equality” Feat. Ghostface Killah Wu-Tang Clan comrades RZA and Ghostface connected on “Fighting For Equality,” from the soundtrack to RZA’s upcoming Cut Throat City film. RZA notes, “I knew from my history, that God is no mystery,” while Ghost is “Liam Neeson swan-divin’ off of big boats.”