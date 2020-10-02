All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Dyamond Doll — “DWade” Remix Feat. Trina, Ball Greezy The Miami Heat are in the NBA finals, and Dyamond Doll linked up with fellow Miamians Trina and Ball Greezy for the “DWade” remix, where the three MCs liken themselves to the NBA legend, with Ball Greezy noting, “God knows we need a Pat Riley week!” Flee Lord — “Line Stay Buzzin” Flee Lord’s matched by few in the rap game. The Griselda affiliate just dropped 12 projects in 12 months. He celebrated his feat on “Line Stay Buzzin,” a grimey lyrical exercise where Flee bigs himself up and incredulously asks, “You on the same album? / I just did a dozen.”

Guap Tarantino — “Say My Name” Feat. Playboi Carti Guap Tarantino enlists Playboi Carti to have fun with him on “Say My Name,” a feel-good trap burner where the two have fun over thumping 808s and producer DMCGlobal’s electro-inspired synths. Jade Amar — “Rebound” Though Jade Amar’s “Rebound” is set on a basketball court, the confident lyrics have nothing to do with her hoop prowess. Just her second single, the Ray Real-produced track shows her dropping basketball references like “real women take charge in the paint” while letting her new situationship know not to get ahead of himself.

Liam Bailey — “Champion” Remix Feat. Black Thought Black Thought offered a thoughtful opening verse to UK artist Liam Bailey’s “Champion” remix, letting the woman of his eye know that, “if life is like a novel then you’re the star of the story” over a minimalist, Reggae-influenced production. Lupe Fiasco — Tape Tape Lupe Fiasco and producer Soundtrakk dropped off a two-pack with their Tape Tape project. “Oh Yes” is a smooth track where Lupe shows off his melodies and affirms, “I got architecture in my veins.” On “Apologetic” Lupe turns the energy up on the electro-hop, letting us know “if I drop a freestyle b*tch I drop it off the roof.”

Noodah05 — “Wild Child“ Feat. Lil Baby Upcoming artist Noodah05 scored a big-time feature by having Lil Baby on “Wild Child,” where the two jump on a bouncy trap beat to share the trauma and danger of their upbringing and how it instilled their resilience today. Wavy Navy Pooh — “Guwop” Remix Feat. Gucci Mane There seems to be a new “Guwop” inspired song title or artist name every month. Gucci’s ringing in “Woptober” by jumping on Wavy Navy Pooh’s latest single, where he’s “ridin’ through the A with a K like I’m Guwop,” and Gucci reminds us he’s “Big Guwop the Rolling Stone / I put all these rappers on.”

Westside Gunn — Who Made The Sunshine The beauty of today’s rap game is that artists can be an entrenched name before they even drop a studio debut. Such is the case with Westside Gunn, who’s releasing his debut studio album on Shady today. His Who Made The Sunshine project is another venture through Prada and peril on tracks like “All Praises” with Boldy James and Jadakiss. The album also boasts features from the Griselda crew, Black Thought, and Slick Rick who shines on the sinister “Good Night.” Willie The Kid — Capital Gains Willie The Kid is talkin’ money on his latest release Capital Gains.The 10-track album shows him locked in over soulful, brooding soundscape along with features like Action Bronson, Eto, Currensy, and Roc Marciano, who shows up on the jazzy “Durban Poison.”