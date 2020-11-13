All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re here to put the best music in one place for you. The UPROXX team will always be on that job, but this is my last time personally crafting the roundup, as I’ll be moving on from UPROXX for other endeavors. I’ve had fun writing this roundup for the past couple of years, and I hope I put some readers on to some dope artists along the way. Actually, I hope people appreciated my contributions in general to the site. Anyways, this week, there were new videos from Young Dolph and Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Boogie and Courtney Bell, MadeinTYO, Nav and Lil Baby, There was also new music from Run The Jewels, and Drakeo The Ruler. Here’s the best of the rest:

Aesop Rock — Spirit World Field Guide Aesop Rock is back with another surreal lyrical journey called Spirit World Field Guide, a 21-track album that parallels his recent experiences as an international traveler with the ostracization many artists feel from modern society. Blac Youngsta — F*ck Everybody 3 Right on the heels of his collab project with Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta dropped F*ck Everybody 3, another gritty project with a title that’s belied by a star-studded tracklist of artists like Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Yo Gotti, and Lil Durk.

Casanova — “Virgil” Feat. Ugly God & Duke Deuce If you needed a new one for the gym playlist, Casanova and Duke Deuce have you covered. The two ever-invigorated MCs teamed up with Ugly God for a characteristically in-your-face banger paying subtle homage to Virgil Abloh. Connis — Waited All Summer For The Weekend Cambridge, MA born, newly New Orleans-based MC Connis released his 5-track Waited All Summer For The Weekend EP this week. He beat the Friday rush with a reflective, melodic project that makes one long for the lazy days of July.

DJ Kayslay — “Rolling 50 Deep” Feat. 50 MCs There are hip-hop vets, then there’s someone like DJ Kayslay, who’s literally a hip-hop lifer. He’s developed relationships with a who’s who of MCs in his sprawling DJ career, which allows him to pull off flexes like “Rolling 50 Deep,” where he lets 50 spitters go crazy over an urgent Rocky-sampling beat. Good luck arguing “who got who” on this one. French Montana — “Wave Blues” Feat. Benny The Butcher French Montana’s Coke Boys 5 is on the way. The Bronx MC offered up another sample of what to expect on “Wave Blues,” where he trade bars with Benny The Butcher, who delivers a typically impeccable verse.

K Camp — “Genuine Love” K Camp dropped some universally-relatable bars about phony friends on “Genuine Love,” where he bemoans that he’s“surrounded by the fake, I’m just lookin for that genuine love.” K’Ron – “My Spot” Feat. Lil Keed & Lian Rich DMV artist K’ron recently collaborated with Lil Keed and Lian Rich on “My Spot,” a flirty track where the three artists deliver melodic verses over a warm soundscape.

Thirteen — “Fight” Feat. Cypress Hill Pharoahe Monch, Jack White drummer Daru Jones and guitarist Marcus Machado are Thirteen. They recently collaborated with Cypress Hill on “Fight,” a resolute protest track that condemns the system and the “murderers of Ferguson.” Rod Wave — “All Week” The pandemic has slowed the concert scene to a standstill — unless you’re like Rod Wave. He reflected on his road schedule and torrential work ethic on “All Week.” He paired the song with a video that shows him and his team during road life, demonstrating that for better or worse, some people are still out grinding.

Salaam Remi — “No Peace” Feat. Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh & Mumu Fresh Salaam Remi is working on an album entitled Black On Purpose and debuted the first single this week. The fiery “No Peace,” featuring Busta Rhymes and Black Though, is a protest song in a year loaded with necessary, galvanizing demonstrations against police brutality and other societal scourges. Sheff G — “Lights On”” Brooklyn’s Sheff G dropped off a new single this week. He shows off his melodic flow over a menacing Great John production. The self-edited video shows Sheff and his crew having fun on a private jet.

Wale & DJ Money — “Lions, Bengals, Bears” Did you know that Wale played college football at Robert Morris University? He paid homage to his previous endeavor via the medium that brought him worldwide fame on his recent “Lions, Bengals, Bears” track, where he reels off clever football wordplay and surmises, “The thing I love about football is that stats kill opinions.” Wiz Khalifa Feat. Empire Of The Sun— “The Thrill” If you enjoy Wiz Khalifa’s rendition of Australian band Empire Of The Sun’s 2009 “The Thrill” song, thank the fan at the “low key college show” that he recalls suggesting he remix the track. Wiz imbued the feel-good song with his easygoing presence, asking valid questions: “All this money darlin’ what else is left to do / but smoke and enjoy my Presidential view?”